609 Jefferson St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Incredible 3 Bed Lapeer Duplex



1100 sq. ft. Lapeer duplex (Main St and Oregon), 3 bed, 1 bath unit with three season room, shed and shared basement. Large living room and kitchen and dining room. Hardwood floors in living and dining and coved archways. Good size bedrooms. Appliances include stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Must See. Won’t last. Immediate occupancy. If interested, apply at Bekamanagement.com.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties



Broker



(RLNE5851556)