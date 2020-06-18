All apartments in Lapeer
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

609 Jefferson St

609 Jefferson St · (248) 425-4853
Location

609 Jefferson St, Lapeer, MI 48446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Incredible 3 Bed Lapeer Duplex

1100 sq. ft. Lapeer duplex (Main St and Oregon), 3 bed, 1 bath unit with three season room, shed and shared basement. Large living room and kitchen and dining room. Hardwood floors in living and dining and coved archways. Good size bedrooms. Appliances include stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Must See. Won’t last. Immediate occupancy. If interested, apply at Bekamanagement.com.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

(RLNE5851556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

