/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM
32 Apartments for rent in Lake Orion, MI with washer-dryer
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown
155 Atwater Street, Unit A
155 Atwater Street, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Guinn Place Townhouses 155 Atwater Unit A Lake Orion, MI 48362 24-month lease @ $1,400.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Orion
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
937 VERNITA Drive
937 Vernita, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1672 sqft
OPEN WEDNESDAY 6:30-8:00 P.M. What a great opportunity to live in this festive community and attend award winning Lake Orion school district! Great rental available immediately. Tucked nicely in a fantastic subdivision.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
841 FAIRVIEW Street
841 Fairview Street, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Perfect opp. on all sports Lake Orion. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. 18 month lease min. Open concept kitchen, great room with refinished wood floors. Stackable washer, dryer, dock space available. Situated on one of Orion's desired bays.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
922 RIDGEVIEW Circle
922 Ridgeview Circle, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2403 sqft
Exceptional 5 bedroom Lake Orion colonial for lease! Beautiful well maintained interior. Open kitchen/family room concept. Kitchen features large center island and eat in breakfast area. Main level offers formal dining, living room and study.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Orion
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3460 Chalice Rd
3460 Chalice Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Immediate occupancy. Must use application on mls. Income should be 3 times rent and verifiable. Security deposit is 1.5 times the rent.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3374 Tremonte Cir N
3374 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1142 sqft
Spacious upper 2 bedroom 2 full bath end unit in Oakland Twp. 1 car attached garage with balcony. Located at the back of the community with plenty of common area in front of condo and beautiful view.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4670 COVINGTON Court
4670 Covington Court, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2394 sqft
Charming bi-level colonial in highly sought after Village of Country Creek. This house features hardwood floors in most main level, espresso kitchen cabinets, fully remodeled bathroom, light fixture, shutters, newer roof.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3509 TREMONTE Circle N
3509 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1142 sqft
Move right in, available for immediate occupancy!! Professionally cleaned and ready to go! Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room and private balcony with beautiful views overlooking gazebo & common grounds.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4664 AMBERWOOD Court
4664 Amberwood Court, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* EXCELLENT, SPACIOUS & CLEAN EXECUTIVE HOME ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC! OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/VAULTED CEILINGS IS EXACTLY THE KIND OF CONTEMPORARY HOME YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oxford
103 S WASHINGTON ST
103 South Washington Street, Oxford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1510 sqft
This is an amazing chance to live in a stunning 1830's House! That is right this house was build in 1830 and is still lovely! It is not your average house. If you love character this is for you! Located in Downtown Oxford.
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
3825 ORION Road
3825 Orion Road, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming classic colonial on acreage within minutes of downtown Rochester - country living at its best - comfortable open floor plan perfect for entertaining and family living - wonderful updated kitchen w/bosch appl. and sub. zero refrig.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3423 BLACK CHERRY
3423 Black Cherry, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3777 sqft
*Avail June 6th* Commanding colonial in desirable Century Oaks! Nestled deep in sub this beautiful home is located on cozy cul-de-sac & shielded w/mature trees for extra privacy. This massive home boasts 5027 of fin sqft, 4 bdrms, & 4.
1 of 13
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle
5346 Brookemonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1344 sqft
Like new ground floor unit, private entry, gas fireplace, 2 full baths, neutral décor. Very quiet setting overlooking the common area at the rear of the complex. amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, basketball & tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Orion
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
629 OAKBROOK W
629 Oakbrook West, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Probably one of the best waterfront views in all of Rochester Hills. Views of Paint Creek from almost every room and they are AWESOME! Enjoy living in a setting where nature surrounds you.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
857 Brandon Ave
857 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1575 sqft
Three-Bedroom Condominium Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1,500 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 08/01/2020.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15 Beechwoode Ln
15 Beechwoode Lane, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
15 Beechwoode Available 08/02/20 This two story townhome is perfect for College students or single parent or small family.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Brookedale Woods
940 HOMESTEAD Court
940 Homestead Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Colonial 4 bed/3 full bath, Rochester Hills, Rochester Schools. Desirable Brookedale Woods Subdivision. Immaculate. Updated kitchen includes granite with cherry cabinets. Appliances included.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Christian Hills
1571 CROOKS Road
1571 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2597 sqft
This is a fantastic renovated contemporary home on nearly 1/2 acre in Rochester Hills. Close to amenities such as D.T.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Brookedale Woods
494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S
494 Rolling Green Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2334 sqft
ALMOST EVERY SQUARE INCH INSIDE AND OUT HAS BEEN REMODELED! This is the one you have been waiting for! Be the first to live in this fully remodeled home! All new flooring throughout home with beautiful HW/Vinyl flooring and carpet throughout!
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1238 UNIVERSITY Drive
1238 University Drive, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1461 sqft
Immediate occupancy on this 2BR/2.5 bath condo for lease; Completely painted in neutral colors throughout. SS appliances. Both bedrooms have their own attached bath. Unfinished lower level is great for storage.
Similar Pages
Lake Orion Apartments with GarageLake Orion Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Orion Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MI