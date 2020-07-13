Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Lake Orion, MI with parking

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Orion

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
937 VERNITA Drive
937 Vernita, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1672 sqft
OPEN WEDNESDAY 6:30-8:00 P.M. What a great opportunity to live in this festive community and attend award winning Lake Orion school district! Great rental available immediately. Tucked nicely in a fantastic subdivision.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
922 RIDGEVIEW Circle
922 Ridgeview Circle, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2403 sqft
Exceptional 5 bedroom Lake Orion colonial for lease! Beautiful well maintained interior. Open kitchen/family room concept. Kitchen features large center island and eat in breakfast area. Main level offers formal dining, living room and study.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
189 W Clarkston
189 West Clarkston Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$360
150 sqft
Great opportunity to have your own office(s) in a great location. All utilities included except phone & internet.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Orion

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3374 Tremonte Cir N
3374 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1142 sqft
Spacious upper 2 bedroom 2 full bath end unit in Oakland Twp. 1 car attached garage with balcony. Located at the back of the community with plenty of common area in front of condo and beautiful view.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4670 COVINGTON Court
4670 Covington Court, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2394 sqft
Charming bi-level colonial in highly sought after Village of Country Creek. This house features hardwood floors in most main level, espresso kitchen cabinets, fully remodeled bathroom, light fixture, shutters, newer roof.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3509 TREMONTE Circle N
3509 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1142 sqft
Move right in, available for immediate occupancy!! Professionally cleaned and ready to go! Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room and private balcony with beautiful views overlooking gazebo & common grounds.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4664 AMBERWOOD Court
4664 Amberwood Court, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* EXCELLENT, SPACIOUS & CLEAN EXECUTIVE HOME ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC! OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/VAULTED CEILINGS IS EXACTLY THE KIND OF CONTEMPORARY HOME YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oxford
26 E BURDICK Street
26 East Burdick Street, Oxford, MI
Studio
$1,150
1242 sqft
GREAT HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN OXFORD. QUAINT VICTORIAN BUILDING WITH A LONG HISTORY AS A BEAUTY/BARBER SHOP. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. GREAT PARKING SPACE AT THE BACK OF THE BUILDING AND ADJACENT TO DOWNTOWN RETAIL.

1 of 24

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2416 Findley Circle
2416 Findley Circle, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2722 sqft
Live in a Luxury subdivision (Pulte Homes Parkview Community at Lake Orion). Breathtaking executive home for lease. 5 Bed, 3 Full Bath, WALKOUT basement with private backyard facing the pond with a beautiful deck.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3423 BLACK CHERRY
3423 Black Cherry, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3777 sqft
*Avail June 6th* Commanding colonial in desirable Century Oaks! Nestled deep in sub this beautiful home is located on cozy cul-de-sac & shielded w/mature trees for extra privacy. This massive home boasts 5027 of fin sqft, 4 bdrms, & 4.

1 of 13

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle
5346 Brookemonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1344 sqft
Like new ground floor unit, private entry, gas fireplace, 2 full baths, neutral décor. Very quiet setting overlooking the common area at the rear of the complex. amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, basketball & tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Orion
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,091
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Dresden Ave
137 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
Nice SW ranch home,just fully remodeled, full partly finished basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE506483)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Peacock Ave
615 Peacock Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Great north side family area, full basement, 2 1/2 car garage, sits deep on the lot, kitchen remodeled, spacious ranch home Accepts Section 8. (RLNE205831)

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Shadow Woods
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2284 sqft
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Farms
1385 E HORSESHOE BEND DRIVE
1385 East Horseshoe Bend, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2590 sqft
Home is occupied, 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS. Well cared for updated 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in sought after Fairview Farms Sub.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
41 CROSS CREEK Boulevard
41 Cross Creek Boulevard, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2863 sqft
Fabulous contemporary home in the coveted Cross Creek Boulevard Subdivision. Minutes from both Stony Creek and Downtown Rochester, Ideally located. Open granite kitchen to great room is great for entertaining. First floor master suite.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
537 Judson Ct
537 Judson Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Spacious ground level unit of duplex, lg yard, basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1994568)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
694 E Beverly Ave
694 East Beverly Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
BEVERLY Available 08/02/20 This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for small family. It has a large fenced yard, 1 detached car garage and partially finished basement as well as newer windows. Kitchen appliances included.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook Hills
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Orion, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Orion apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

