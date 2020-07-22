Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Kalamazoo means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y...
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
17 Units Available
Arcadia
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$690
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
4 Units Available
Country Club Park Apartments
320 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$855
950 sqft
There’s something about living in a community where life is just easier.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Millwood
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
About 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo and I94. This community features carports, a large pool with sundeck, and a fitness center. Each home includes washer and dryer connections, custom window treatments and ample storage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
3653 Whicker Pointe
3653 Whicker Pointe, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
3718 sqft
3653 Whicker Pointe Available 08/24/20 Unique Executive Condo in Walden Woods - Kalamazoo Schools~ This sleek and modern condo is truly one of a kind! The spectacular kitchen and open living area are highlighted by a 12 foot stainless Island, sleek
Results within 5 miles of Kalamazoo

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3271 Clubhouse Ct
3271 Clubhouse Ct, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1344 sqft
Gorgeous New Home with Luxury Features - Property Id: 316232 Awesome Single-Family Home! Stimulus Deal on now.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6150 N Suffield Ct
6150 N Suffield Ct, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,117
1456 sqft
Amazing Floor Plan ~ New 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home - Property Id: 316241 Award-winning floor plan, full of must-haves. Stimulus Deal on now.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3775 Wembley Ln
3775 W Wembley Ln, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1456 sqft
Beautiful New Home with Luxury Features - Property Id: 316327 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Kalamazoo

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8853 Aveling Way
8853 Aveling Way, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2996 sqft
Like New 4 Bedroom Home in Richland - Gull Lake Schools~ This house shows like new! It has been freshly painted and has new wood flooring throughout. Great open and airy floor plan welcomes you into the large living room.
City Guide for Kalamazoo, MI

Situated in southwestern Michigan, halfway between Detroit and Chicago, sits the booming little college town of Kalamazoo. Boasting not only the coolest name in the Wolverine State (admit, even saying “Kalamazoo” is fun!) but also a wide range of apartments for rent, Kalamazoo may be a perfect place for you to call home. Interested in joining the roughly 80,000 renters and homeowners who call the K-Zoo home? Then you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty darn sure our super-duper l...

Inexpensive apartments, fortunately, are a dime a dozen in Kalamazoo, where 1BR units typically go in the $500 range and 2BR apartments are often available for between $600 and $700. Rentals in Kalamazoo range from cozy studio apartments to sprawling (1300-plus square feet) luxury units stacked with amenities (washer and dryer, hardwood floors, balcony, covered parking, swimming pool, etc), so whether you’re a high roller or a penny pincher, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal apartment rental in Kalamazoo.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Kalamazoo? They aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some apartments are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed); just be prepared to buck up an extra $25 or more a month if you’re bringing a four-legged friend along.

Because Kalamazoo is home to more than 25,000 students at Western Michigan State University, there are a lot of low cost apartments dotting the streets surrounding campus. Many of these rentals empty out just after the spring semester and fill up by mid-summer, so if you’re targeting an apartment in the WMSU area, we recommend beginning your search no later than July to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

On the west side of campus, where the vibe is more suburban, renters have their choice of a variety of upscale apartments, while the “student ghetto” area just east of WMSU is home to numerous low-cost rentals. No matter what area you choose, though, we recommend you scout it out in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its vibes before settling on an apartment.

Once you’ve settled into your new apartment in Kalamazoo, you’ll probably want to get out and see what the city has to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Featuring a wide range of cultural attractions including a monthly downtown “Art Hop,” numerous museums, theaters, and galleries, and a vibrant nightlife scene, Kalamazoo is definitely a primo place for peeps like you to call home!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because your dream dwellings in Kalamazoo are just a few simple clicks away! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Kalamazoo, MI

Finding apartments with a pool in Kalamazoo means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Kalamazoo could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

