Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2510 E Michigan Ave Apt A

2510 East Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2510 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson County, MI 49202

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
first floor and includes All Utilities, : Heat, water ,sewer ,trash pickup, hot water, lawn mowing, ..... accept a small electric bill; only what you plug in.
normally about 30- 40/month.(stove and water heater are gas- the biggest energy users besides heating which is gas also,and included)
dining room and living room
, immaculate apartment with all Oak hardwood floors
,Big kitchen with dishwasher
landlord reference needed, credit check usually done.
call 734-216-267 six Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE130593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

