Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:02 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Howell, MI with parking

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Howell
1744 Ella Ln, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1355 sqft
Redwood Howell is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
910 E Clinton
910 East Clinton Street, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new condo wonderfully located just a short walking distance to downtown Howell.
Results within 10 miles of Howell
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
12 Units Available
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,018
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Glens
321 Williamsen Dr, Brighton, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1071 sqft
Brighton Glens invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Brighton Glens provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Brighton.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1576 sqft
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2772 GREG Avenue
2772 Greg Avenue, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1574 sqft
Just what you're looking for! This lovely 1875 sq. ft. Cape Cod features a gorgeous 2-story stone fireplace in the great room with volume ceiling.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4583 GOLF VIEW DR
4583 Golf View Dr, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1848 sqft
Oak Pointe condo with great views of pond and fountain! Over 2400 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, 1st floor laundry, 2 fireplaces, 2 car attached garage ...everything you need. Access to beach, tennis and playground...

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2862 Scottwood Pl
2862 Scottwood Place, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1539 sqft
Excellent move-in ready ranch home available for lease. Open layout between the living room, kitchen/dining and family room. Wet bar and fireplace in the living room. 2 car attached garage with opener. First floor laundry room off the garage.

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2533 Whispering Pines Drive
2533 Whispering Pines Drive, Livingston County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3398 sqft
An Exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. This is an incredible two-story contemporary home in Whispering Pines across the street from Whispering Pines Golf Club.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Howell, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Howell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

