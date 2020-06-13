47 Apartments for rent in Holt, MI with balcony
In another life, Holt, Michigan, was originally the Delhi Center, part of the Delhi Township, the fifth largest municipatlity in Metro Lansing, and part of the Lansing Urban Area.
Holt is not technically an actual city. It is part of the Delhi Charter Township, however it does manage to retain its own unique charm and personality. The area of Holt has a population of just under 24,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census. The area itself is considered an outlying suburb of Detroit, and it is just a few miles from Lansing. Holt's growth is closely monitored and guided by a group of local citizens, in order to provide a community with all of the infrastructure and logistical needs of a growing suburb. If you are looking for a close-knit rural community with gorgeous transitions from season to season, Holt might be the perfect place. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Holt renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.