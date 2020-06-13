47 Apartments for rent in Holt, MI with balcony

In another life, Holt, Michigan, was originally the Delhi Center, part of the Delhi Township, the fifth largest municipatlity in Metro Lansing, and part of the Lansing Urban Area.

Holt is not technically an actual city. It is part of the Delhi Charter Township, however it does manage to retain its own unique charm and personality. The area of Holt has a population of just under 24,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census. The area itself is considered an outlying suburb of Detroit, and it is just a few miles from Lansing. Holt's growth is closely monitored and guided by a group of local citizens, in order to provide a community with all of the infrastructure and logistical needs of a growing suburb. If you are looking for a close-knit rural community with gorgeous transitions from season to season, Holt might be the perfect place.