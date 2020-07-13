All apartments in Holland
Spring Brook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

Spring Brook

1074 W 32nd St · (616) 425-5806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1074 W 32nd St, Holland, MI 49423

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 6

$941

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Brook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
Spring Brook is a community of townhomes and apartments conveniently located three miles from downtown Holland, in the award-winning Hamilton School District. We offer a range of inviting amenities, including washers and dryers, and garage or covered parking. Our apartments also feature large windows that welcome the natural light, a private patio or balcony for enjoying the fresh air, and conveniences such as a dishwasher and a garbage disposal. Just steps from your door, you will discover an array of community amenities, from a sparkling pool with a sundeck to a clubhouse with a Wi-Fi lounge. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping that surrounds you as you make your way to the fitness center for a workout. Take advantage of the free Wi-Fi at the pool, as well as our easy online rent payment option. Not to mention, our community is pet friendly, and we think your furry friend will enjoy life here as much as you do.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Assigned. Reserved Covered Parking Space Included with Most Homes.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Brook have any available units?
Spring Brook has 9 units available starting at $938 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spring Brook have?
Some of Spring Brook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Brook currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Brook pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Brook is pet friendly.
Does Spring Brook offer parking?
Yes, Spring Brook offers parking.
Does Spring Brook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring Brook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Brook have a pool?
Yes, Spring Brook has a pool.
Does Spring Brook have accessible units?
No, Spring Brook does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Brook has units with dishwashers.
Does Spring Brook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spring Brook has units with air conditioning.
