Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning bathtub carpet oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area carport cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving playground

Spring Brook is a community of townhomes and apartments conveniently located three miles from downtown Holland, in the award-winning Hamilton School District. We offer a range of inviting amenities, including washers and dryers, and garage or covered parking. Our apartments also feature large windows that welcome the natural light, a private patio or balcony for enjoying the fresh air, and conveniences such as a dishwasher and a garbage disposal. Just steps from your door, you will discover an array of community amenities, from a sparkling pool with a sundeck to a clubhouse with a Wi-Fi lounge. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping that surrounds you as you make your way to the fitness center for a workout. Take advantage of the free Wi-Fi at the pool, as well as our easy online rent payment option. Not to mention, our community is pet friendly, and we think your furry friend will enjoy life here as much as you do.