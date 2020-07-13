Amenities
Spring Brook is a community of townhomes and apartments conveniently located three miles from downtown Holland, in the award-winning Hamilton School District. We offer a range of inviting amenities, including washers and dryers, and garage or covered parking. Our apartments also feature large windows that welcome the natural light, a private patio or balcony for enjoying the fresh air, and conveniences such as a dishwasher and a garbage disposal. Just steps from your door, you will discover an array of community amenities, from a sparkling pool with a sundeck to a clubhouse with a Wi-Fi lounge. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping that surrounds you as you make your way to the fitness center for a workout. Take advantage of the free Wi-Fi at the pool, as well as our easy online rent payment option. Not to mention, our community is pet friendly, and we think your furry friend will enjoy life here as much as you do.