45 Massachusetts St

Amenities

A must see! Steps away from the Woodward Ave! If you're looking for space, this is it! This home has 3 floors with a bathroom on each floor and 6 bedrooms (one is very small and another has an additional enclosed sitting area)! This home in Highland Park has been beautifully updated throughout! This home boasts of natural hardwood throughout from the floors to the ceiling beams. New kitchen has more than enough eating space! All of the bathrooms are updated, first floor has a half bath, second and third floors have full baths. Lease application is required! $35 non-refundable application fee covers 2 adults. We will conduct a background/credit check. 600 minimum credit score with no Collections, No Evictions, No Liens, No Repossessions, No Judgements of any kind, and No Issues w/DTE. Total monthly income to equal or exceed 3 times the rent or Section 8 ok, same credit criteria applies. College Students w/roommates ok, same credit criteria applies. No Smoking in any of our properties! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5410066)