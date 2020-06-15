All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

45 Massachusetts St

45 Massachusetts Avenue · (248) 414-5211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Massachusetts Avenue, Highland Park, MI 48203
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2385 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
A must see! Steps away from the Woodward Ave! If you're looking for space, this is it! This home has 3 floors with a bathroom on each floor and 6 bedrooms (one is very small and another has an additional enclosed sitting area)! This home in Highland Park has been beautifully updated throughout! This home boasts of natural hardwood throughout from the floors to the ceiling beams. New kitchen has more than enough eating space! All of the bathrooms are updated, first floor has a half bath, second and third floors have full baths. Lease application is required! $35 non-refundable application fee covers 2 adults. We will conduct a background/credit check. 600 minimum credit score with no Collections, No Evictions, No Liens, No Repossessions, No Judgements of any kind, and No Issues w/DTE. Total monthly income to equal or exceed 3 times the rent or Section 8 ok, same credit criteria applies. College Students w/roommates ok, same credit criteria applies. No Smoking in any of our properties! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5410066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Massachusetts St have any available units?
45 Massachusetts St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 45 Massachusetts St currently offering any rent specials?
45 Massachusetts St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Massachusetts St pet-friendly?
No, 45 Massachusetts St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 45 Massachusetts St offer parking?
Yes, 45 Massachusetts St does offer parking.
Does 45 Massachusetts St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Massachusetts St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Massachusetts St have a pool?
No, 45 Massachusetts St does not have a pool.
Does 45 Massachusetts St have accessible units?
No, 45 Massachusetts St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Massachusetts St have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Massachusetts St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Massachusetts St have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Massachusetts St does not have units with air conditioning.
