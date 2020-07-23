Apartment List
/
MI
/
haslett
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

41 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haslett, MI

2 bedroom apartments in Haslett are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apart... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
6239 W Reynolds Rd
6239 West Reynolds Road, Haslett, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 09/01/20 2 bedroom , 1 bath home in Haslett with access to Lake Lansing at the end of the block. Large deck and fire pit area for outdoor entertaining (RLNE5976698)
Results within 1 mile of Haslett
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
9 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1267 sqft
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glencairn
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 09/05/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.
Results within 5 miles of Haslett
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
12 Units Available
The Stadium District
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
11 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
8 Units Available
The Stadium District
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$982
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:08 AM
11 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1081 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
$
11 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
4 Units Available
Groesbeck Area
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$982
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
4 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
1 Unit Available
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated February 22 at 12:02 AM
Contact for Availability
The Stadium District
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lansing
319 E Hillsdale - 3
319 East Hillsdale Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Nice and spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Lansing! Garden level unit. Tile throughout, A/C, and fiber optic internet! Located in the Cherry Hill Neighborhood, right next to a huge park on the river with kayak and boat launch.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Northtown
1138 Porter Street
1138 Porter Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
594 sqft
Great 2 bedroom home with updated flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Ready for immediate occupancy Located close to downtown and bus line. Schedule a showing today at www.dshubergroup.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Potter Walsh
1134 McCullough St
1134 Mccullough Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
752 sqft
Luxurious 2 bed 1 bath house driveway parking. Appliances includes: Fridge and stove. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Many updates made on the house, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, hardwood floors, private partially fenced yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1502 May
1502 May Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
720 sqft
1502 May Available 09/17/20 2-BDR 2-BTH First Floor Duplex w/ Basement & Fenced Yard - 2-bedroom, 1-bath duplex on the corner of May and Maryland. First floor unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated bathroom. Spacious, eat-in kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Stadium District
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3
322 Pere Marquette Drive, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3 Available 08/22/20 Downtown 2-Bdr 2-Bth Condo - Near LCC/Cooley - PHOTOS COMING SOON!! SHOWINGS TO BEGIN ON AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently located in downtown Lansing. Handicap accessible unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest View
2737 Stoneleigh Drive - 2737
2737 Stoneleigh Drive, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This beautiful home is located at 2737 Stoneleigh, on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. The home just recently underwent renovations, such as painting throughout, new flooring throughout, and new appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lansing
515 Cherry Street - 3
515 Cherry Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
650 sqft
Cute 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment near downtown Lansing! Located in the Cherry Hill Neighborhood, right next to a huge park on the river with kayak and boat launch. Walkable to Washington Square and REO Town.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Haslett, MI

2 bedroom apartments in Haslett are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Haslett near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Haslett that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Similar Pages

Haslett 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHaslett 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHaslett Apartments with Balconies
Haslett Apartments with GaragesHaslett Apartments with GymsHaslett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Haslett Apartments with ParkingHaslett Apartments with Washer-DryersHaslett Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFlint, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MI
Jackson, MIHolt, MIBrighton, MISouth Lyon, MIHowell, MIMilford, MI
DeWitt, MIPortland, MIBath, MIFenton, MIAlbion, MIBurton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Ann ArborMichigan State University
University of Michigan-Flint