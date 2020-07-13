/
apartments with pool
17 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe, MI with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1358 SOMERSET Street
1358 Somerset Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2260 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
21822 Pleasant St
21822 Pleasant Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Multiple offers received! ALL Lease Offers due by 12pm on Monday, July 13th. Check out this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath SCS house to call home! Great location, walking distance to the city of St. Clair Shores Village and Lake St.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
842 Beaconsfield
842 Beaconsfield Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Newer Construction rental in Grosse Pointe Park's Windmill Pointe! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Colonial style unit with parking! This newer rental offers spacious Bedrooms, large closets & a First Floor Laundry/Mudroom!!! **Enjoy access to both Patterson &
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$866
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
18 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
29201 HAYES RD
29201 Hayes Road, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
AFFORDABLE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO. UPDATED THROUGHOUT... BLINDS, PAINT ECT. SHARED BASEMENT WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE. ACROSS THE STREET FROM MACOMB COLLEGE. DOOR WALL TO BALCONY. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1300 Lafayette
1300 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greektown Detroit High rise living on the 15th floor of 1300 E Lafayette building with security around the clock at entrance and parking area. Indoor, outdoor pool with plenty of landscape to enjoy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle
1627 Campau Farms Circle, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Clean & move-in ready! Now available in beautiful, gated Campau Farms. Contemporary bi-level ranch overlooking the pool area. New carpet installed 2017. Freshly painted. spacious living room features gas fireplace for chilly winter nights.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1135 Shelby Street
1135 Shelby Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1309 sqft
RARE RESIDENT OWNED WATERVIEW CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS BOOK CADILLAC.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
250 E Harbortown
250 East Harbortown Drive, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1031 sqft
Completely renovated 2 bedroom condo now available for rent in one of Detroit's most desirable waterfront luxury living communities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Butzel
6533 Jefferson E. Avenue
6533 East Jefferson, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This highly desirable south-east corner Lofts at Rivertown condo on the 6th floor of the Tower offers spectacular views of the Detroit River, Belle Isle & up to Lake St. Clair.
