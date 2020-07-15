Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:12 PM

72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Finding an apartment in Grosse Pointe Woods that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium f... Read Guide >

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Woods

1 of 36

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â  email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
23124 Marter Road
23124 Marter Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
916 sqft
CORNER UNIT. ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE. LEASE APPLICATION AND FULL CREDIT APPLICATION. No Section 8 Accepted. Minimum Credit Score of 650 Accepted. No cats allowed, 25 lb limit on dogs, at the discretion of the landlord.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Woods
Verified

1 of 17

5 Units Available
$
5 Units Available
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$765
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Finney
5984 Yorkshire Rd
5984 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1572 sqft
This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1348 sqft
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27827 Oneil St
27827 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This inviting 2/1 Ranch is a great place to entertain a few friends.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27841 Kaufman St
27841 Kaufman Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1145 sqft
Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Nice hardwood floors. Kitchen appliances included. Great basement 2 car garage. central Air. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Denby
11034 Worden St
11034 Worden Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
"NOTE: There are still some minor touch-up repairs on going but will be completed real soon." This 3 bedroom and 1.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22820 Teppert Ave
22820 Teppert Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow style home with 1 bath. Hardwood Floors in the bedroom. Entertain area in the finished basement. Cozy kitchen. No appliances are included! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Roseville
26209 Belanger St
26209 Belanger Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1102 sqft
Absolute stunning home with updated flooring and kitchen cabinets. New tub surrounding. New bathroom vanity. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Burbank
14918 E State Fair St
14918 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1560 sqft
Sprawling brick Tudor home located on the South side of E. State Fair Ave. and East of Gratiot.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21730 Oakwood
21730 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1133 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement - no garage **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY July 18th & 19th 12PM-12:45PM** - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY July 18th & 19th 12PM-12:45PM** NET MONTHLY INCOME (AFTER TAXES) MUST BE $3,450.

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
213 Muir Road
213 Muir Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
BEST DEAL IN ALL OF GROSSE POINTE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious rental in Grosse Pointe Farms. Ideal location just steps away from "The Hill" shopping and dining district.

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
22375 Columbus Ave
22375 Columbus Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Large four bedroom ranch home available right below 9 mile in Warren. Large kitchen, 4 decent sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious eat in kitchen, and a garage are offered at this property.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28216 JAHNS
28216 Jahns Drive, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 30

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Roseville
29891 Quinkert St
29891 Quinkert Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
Roseville house for rent waiting for you to call home! This three bedroom, one and a half bath home, with a basement, and a one and a half car garage.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Roseville
18730 Meier
18730 Meier Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
FULLY REMODELED 3 BED LARGE BUNGALOW IN ROSEVILLE - FULLY UPDATED from TOP TO BOTTOM! Live a trendy lifestyle in this Gem w/ contemporary features: BRAND NEW ROOF ~ NEWLY PAINTED SIDINGS ~ FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING, NEW
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Finding an apartment in Grosse Pointe Woods that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

