Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI with garage

Grosse Pointe Farms apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, b... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
39 Deming Lane
39 Deming Lane, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
SUNDAY OPEN HOUSE 3/8/20 2PM-4PM. Freshly painted and ready to go! An extremely rare Grosse Pointe Farms location that offers both privacy and charm. Prestigious East of GP boulevard locale. Only 6 unique residences on Deming Lane.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Farms

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
21421 Bournemouth St
21421 Bournemouth Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Very large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Master bedroom has hardwood floors with a master bathroom. Great living room with hardwood floors that overlooks the front yard. Large dining area. Great kitchen with counter-top space.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20936 Littlestone Rd
20936 Littlestone Road, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch house. Finished basement. Central air. Stone fireplace. Sunroom. Garage

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
593 Neff
593 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FLAT within steps of The Village shopping/entertainment area. Clean, neutral decor. LR with fp. Updated kitchen with eating area and appliances.. Screened porch off BR. 2 car garage. Basement with washer and dryer and locked storage room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20857 WOODMONT Street
20857 Woodmont Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
964 sqft
VERY NICELY UPDATED, CLEAN & MOVE-IN READY BRICK RANCH EAST OF I-94 ON A GREAT BLOCK, WALKING DISTANCE TO GHESQUIERE PARK & MACK AVE, CLOSE TO ST. JOHN HOSPITAL / MEDICAL CENTER. BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED OAK FLOORS.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4495 Guilford St
4495 Guilford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful East Detroit home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room, separate dining area, Large basement, fenced in yard, and 2 car Garage Call today to see this home! 313.887.9400 To view more homes visit www.dixon-allen.

1 of 37

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Farms

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23085 Brittany Ave
23085 Brittany Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean and well maintained duplex. Full size basement provides tons of storage space. Completely fenced yard with plenty of shade. 1 car detached garage, large upstairs master with walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15816 Linnhurst St
15816 Linnhurst Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This property is available on our rent to own program. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5047414)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14119 Eastburn St
14119 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
A extremely beautiful home with enough space to grow into this home offers a beautiful living room with fireplace new blinds thru out nice spacious kitchen and dining room bath on every floor private porch off mater bedroom also has meditation

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5926 Courville St
5926 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Spacious brick Tudor located South of Cadieux and East of Harper. This house features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section is not accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5105446)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5744 Whittier St
5744 Whittier Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1378 sqft
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 725 4110 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
12737 Duchess St
12737 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located just South of Moross Rd and just East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, nice kitchen, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
23025 Kipling St
23025 Kipling Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Up for rent is a beautiful 1100 square foot brick ranch in St. Clair Shores. The property is a 3 bedroom one bath house with a nice large basement and two car garage. The house has hardwood floors throughout that have been recently redone.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
11426 Balfour Rd
11426 Balfour Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 3 bedroom brick bungalow w/ hardwoods floors in living room and bedroom, new windows w/ vertical blinds include, updated kitchen w/ dinning area, 1 1/2 bathrooms, full basement, updated alarm, security outdoor lighting , Central Air,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14509 Rossini Dr
14509 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
We have the best rent to own program in Detroit, if you have any questions call or text us at (313) 736 2100. (RLNE5852292)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10141 E Outer Dr
10141 East Outer Drive, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
This is a very nice 5 bedroom home that has been updated throughout. It has a large living room, formal dining and updated kitchen, new windows, new paint, and a 2 car garage. Section 8 Welcome. Call 313-288-8260 (RLNE5851372)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21770 Nevada Ave
21770 Nevada Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
749 sqft
Cute Eastpointe 2 Bedroom Ranch - Cute two bedroom ranch, with new carpet, all appliances, fenced backyard and a two car garage! Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15898 Oak Steet
15898 Oak Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
Charming Brick Bungalow w/ basement and detached garage - Three bedroom + bungalow with 2 full bathrooms, finished basement, and detached garage . Home features an open concept kitchen and fireplace which are great for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI

Grosse Pointe Farms apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

