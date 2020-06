Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY YOUR NEW HOME (JUST A FEW STEPS FROM HUMBUG MARINA - NEW GRANITE THROUGHOUT - LARGE ROOMS - VAULTED CEILINGS -BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS maintained by Association - Balcony to enjoy the nice Summer Evenings and much more; You are literally across the Street from the Humbug Marina - This 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH offers large rooms; Attached Garage; Privacy for your entrance is an END UNIT so that you have additional privacy; You can enter through Attached Garage and/or your own Private Entrance. All Appliances are included with your own private laundry room. Kitchen is Galley Style with separate dining area - perfect for entertaining. Tenant to pay all utilities including water; a Dog allowed (breed restrictions)