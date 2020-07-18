564 Linden Ct 564.

Unit 564 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313013
COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern.
We are experts at working with folks online. Check out our video tour on our Four Leaf Properties YouTube Channel----> https://youtu.be/tlr8i5z9aak
Home availability is pending. Tours are not available at this time. Pre-leasing applicants. Free applications at the Pineview Office.
Open floor plan with kitchen island Master bathroom suite w/master bath retreat Designer Dressed Area off master bedroom Large laundry room with storage Full kitchen appliance package 42” overhead cabinets Cornice and Full length drapes in Main Living Area 8' Flat ceilings throughout 2 panel white interior doors Hard wired smoke detectors Central air conditioning Echo Bee Smart Thermostat Thermal pane windows & upgraded insulation Steel exterior doors with storm doors
On-Site Management Clubhouse Pool Dog Park Coming Soon! Playground Walking Trails Yard
(RLNE5952341)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)