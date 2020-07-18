All apartments in Genesee County
564 Linden Ct 564.
Genesee County, MI
564 Linden Ct 564
564 Linden Ct 564

564 Linden Ct · (810) 206-2490
Location

564 Linden Ct, Genesee County, MI 48506

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 564 · Avail. Sep 30

$949

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Unit 564 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313013

COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern.

We are experts at working with folks online. Check out our video tour on our Four Leaf Properties YouTube Channel----> https://youtu.be/tlr8i5z9aak

Home availability is pending. Tours are not available at this time. Pre-leasing applicants. Free applications at the Pineview Office.

Open floor plan with kitchen island
Master bathroom suite w/master bath retreat
Designer Dressed Area off master bedroom
Large laundry room with storage
Full kitchen appliance package
42” overhead cabinets
Cornice and Full length drapes in Main Living
Area
8' Flat ceilings throughout
2 panel white interior doors
Hard wired smoke detectors
Central air conditioning
Echo Bee Smart Thermostat
Thermal pane windows & upgraded insulation
Steel exterior doors with storm doors

On-Site Management
Clubhouse
Pool
Dog Park Coming Soon!
Playground
Walking Trails
Yard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/564-linden-ct-flint-mi-unit-564/313013
Property Id 313013

(RLNE5952341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

