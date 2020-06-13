Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Flint, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Evergreen Estates
7 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
$635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
915 E Court St Apt. #107
915 East Court Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1246 sqft
Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium - Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium Just a little bit of New York City located right here in the College Cultural Area of Flint.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mott Park
1 Unit Available
804 Chevrolet
804 N Chevrolet Ave, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1232 sqft
Home features many new finishes, including beautiful tiles in kitchen, new floor in dining and living room. Large enclosed back porch can be used all year round.

1 of 12

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Ballenger Highway
1 Unit Available
2921 Mallery
2921 Mallery Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
TWO WEEKS FREE! Available Now! - TWO WEEKS FREE! Available Now! Nice ranch home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Home has an enclosed front porch, basement and a 1 car detached garage.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Potter
1 Unit Available
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.
Results within 5 miles of Flint
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6286 CALKINS Road
6286 Calkins Road, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME! PERFECT UPDATED RANCH WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS!! FRESHLY PAINTED, UPDATED KITCHEN, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPPING AND EXP-WAYS! IMMACULATE - CLEAN - MOVE-IN READY! FANTASTIC HUGE FAMILY ROOM/REC ROOM IN FINISHED
Results within 10 miles of Flint
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Rising Estates
306 Milford Ct, Davison, MI
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
950 sqft
Easy access to I-69. Located in the Davison School District. This community offers open-concept homes with modern appliances and spacious layouts. On-site grilling and picnic areas provided. Pet-friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
10364 Davison Rd
10364 Davison Road, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom, large living room, dinning room,Kitchen washer and gas dryer hook up, also has shed mobile home in a quite community in Davison just minutes away from downtown Davison with walking trails parks and Kroger and much more ,Davison

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clio
1 Unit Available
340 E Vienna Street
340 East Vienna Street, Clio, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
Available Now! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Clio Schools! - Available Now! Clio Schools! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home In Clio! Patio Off Back of Home. Basement and Garage. Includes Stove, Fridge, and Microwave.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Clio
1 Unit Available
214 Old St
214 Old Street, Clio, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch located on a quiet, dead-end street.
City Guide for Flint, MI

We’ll just give you a glimpse of life in Flint and let you decide for yourself if it sounds like a fit for you. So without further ado, let’s get this show on the road …

110,000 people call Flint, Michigan home.

You won’t have any problem finding an apartment or freestanding house to call your own. Flint is home to some real architectural gems, including a variety of historic Victorian estates, so your renting options are plentiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Flint, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Flint renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

