Apartment List
/
MI
/
flint
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM

36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flint, MI

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 7 at 08:39pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Of Flint
4490 Brendenshire Ct, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$805
1677 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments & Townhomes, an affordable community on the west side of Flint, Michiagn, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Village
1 Unit Available
613 White Willow Dr 613
613 White Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1512 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home AVAILABLE NOW ! - Property Id: 299696 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Parks
1 Unit Available
1986 Howard Ave
1986 Howard Avenue, Flint, MI
Available 06/13/20 Spacious Clean Family Home - Property Id: 298314 Spacious Clean Family Home Master Bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living room, dining room, kitchen, and mudroom. Michigan basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Civic Park
1 Unit Available
2218 Milbourne Ave
2218 Milbourne Avenue, Flint, MI
Available Now! - Available Now! 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement and partially fenced yard. $335 City of Flint water affidavit fee (RLNE5788706)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2616 Maplewood Ave
2616 Maplewood Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$600
977 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2616 Maplewood Ave, Flint, MI 3 beds 2 baths 977 sqft with 977 sq. ft. Down payment $1,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mott Park
1 Unit Available
804 Chevrolet
804 N Chevrolet Ave, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1232 sqft
Home features many new finishes, including beautiful tiles in kitchen, new floor in dining and living room. Large enclosed back porch can be used all year round.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2412 Adair St
2412 Adair Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$625
874 sqft
This clean 874 sq ft- 3 bedroom/ 1 bath is move in ready. Has detached garage and basement. Rent is only $625 and security deposit could be as low as $625

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ballenger Highway
1 Unit Available
3440 Barth St
3440 Barth Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1108 sqft
RENT SPECIAL 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT!! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is over 1100 sq ft. Home has a galley kitchen with a separate dining area, an unfinished basement and a detached garage. Monthly rent is $700 with a $700 deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Ballenger Square
1 Unit Available
2739 STEVENSON
2739 North Stevenson Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1224 sqft
This is a Single-Family Home has 3 beds, 1 1/2 Bath. An Absolute Must See! Fully Updated From The Ceiling To The Floor, 3 Bedroom bungalow. New updated kitchen, Washer and dryer hook up available to accommodate your personal washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Ballenger Highway
1 Unit Available
2921 Mallery
2921 Mallery Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
TWO WEEKS FREE! Available Now! - TWO WEEKS FREE! Available Now! Nice ranch home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Home has an enclosed front porch, basement and a 1 car detached garage.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Potter
1 Unit Available
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.

1 of 1

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2201 Miller Rd
2201 Miller Road, Flint, MI
Available Soon! - Available Soon! Large 4 bedroom Contemporary Home! Large 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2-story house with Basement and 2 car attached Garage. $335 City of Flint Water Affidavit Fee (RLNE4737796)
Results within 1 mile of Flint

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1080 Rex Ave
1080 Rex Avenue, Beecher, MI
3 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom. Large yard. New Carpet. New Kitchen. New flooring. New windows.Rent is $625/month. Security Deposit $625

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2051 E. Buder St
2051 East Buder Avenue, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$550
884 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Quaint 1-story home in Burton on a crawl space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 2 car detached garage. $525 City of Burton water affidavit fee (RLNE5452903)
Results within 5 miles of Flint
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Blue Spruce Ln 165
165 Blue Spruce Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 299688 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
92 Woodlot Ct 92
92 Woodlot Ct, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1568 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home MOVE IN READY !! - Property Id: 299701 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
996 Estate Dr 996
996 Estate Dr, Genesee County, MI
Unit 996 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 298034 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Hidden Pine Rd 320
320 Hidden Pine Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1216 sqft
Unit 320 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 297965 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
977 Jerald Dr 977
977 Jerald Dr, Genesee County, MI
Unit 977 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 4 bed/ 2 bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274477 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Hidden Pine Rd 330
330 Hidden Pine Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1216 sqft
Unit 330 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 297971 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
704 Thomas J Dr 704
704 Thomas J Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1344 sqft
Unit 704 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 296371 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Pine Tree Lane 125
125 Pinetree Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
#125 Pre-Owned 3 bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274501 Free applications at the Pineview Office. This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Oak Ln 115
115 Oak Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$799
1288 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home MOVE IN READY !! - Property Id: 293151 FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.

June 2020 Flint Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flint Rent Report. Flint rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flint rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Flint Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flint Rent Report. Flint rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flint rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Flint rents increased slightly over the past month

Flint rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flint stand at $546 for a one-bedroom apartment and $725 for a two-bedroom. Flint's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Flint, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Flint rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Flint has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Flint is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Flint's median two-bedroom rent of $725 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Flint.
    • While rents in Flint remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Flint than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Flint.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Flint 2 BedroomsFlint 3 BedroomsFlint Apartments with Balcony
    Flint Apartments with GarageFlint Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlint Apartments with Parking
    Flint Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlint Pet Friendly PlacesFlint Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MI
    Novi, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIMidland, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MI
    Oak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIRochester, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeUniversity of Michigan-Flint
    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    Lawrence Technological University