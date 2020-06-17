All apartments in Flint
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

915 E Court St Apt. #107

915 East Court Street · (810) 744-4333
Location

915 East Court Street, Flint, MI 48503
Central Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 915 E Court St Apt. #107 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium - Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area
Parkview Condominium

Just a little bit of New York City located right here in the College Cultural Area of Flint. If youre looking for an easy place to live and plant your hat, this spacious, 2 bedroom condo could be what youve been looking for. Features & updates include: gorgeous Parquet floors, open floor plan with tons of light from South facing windows, freshly painted throughout, new carpet in the master bedroom, new sink, faucet and flooring in the kitchen, ceiling fans w/remotes in the bedrooms. Included in the rent: heat, water, basic cable and internet (tenant may upgrade cable & internet at their own expense). NO PETS!

(RLNE5411391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 E Court St Apt. #107 have any available units?
915 E Court St Apt. #107 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 E Court St Apt. #107 have?
Some of 915 E Court St Apt. #107's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 E Court St Apt. #107 currently offering any rent specials?
915 E Court St Apt. #107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 E Court St Apt. #107 pet-friendly?
No, 915 E Court St Apt. #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flint.
Does 915 E Court St Apt. #107 offer parking?
Yes, 915 E Court St Apt. #107 does offer parking.
Does 915 E Court St Apt. #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 E Court St Apt. #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 E Court St Apt. #107 have a pool?
No, 915 E Court St Apt. #107 does not have a pool.
Does 915 E Court St Apt. #107 have accessible units?
No, 915 E Court St Apt. #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 E Court St Apt. #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 E Court St Apt. #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
