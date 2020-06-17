All apartments in Flint
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4411 Red Arrow Rd

4411 Red Arrow Road · (810) 407-5600
Location

4411 Red Arrow Road, Flint, MI 48507
Circle Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $725 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
OCCUPIED!! MUST CALL 24/7. NO EMAILS!
Premium Location & house. 3 bed 2 bath, w finished basement, fenced yard, garage, central AC. The pics are before renovated. Entire house & basement is now painted beige w white trim & new kitchen flooring & refinished hardwood floors. New pex plumbing. Appliances available for additional charge.
Call Mr Mark 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600

REQUIREMENTS:
AT LEAST 2800/mo DOCUMENTED income and 1 year on the job & NO Evictions or Felonies on 67th & 68th District Court website. (this means YOU & we do check!!) THANK YOU

We have the LOWEST # of houses of any property management company in town, GUARANTEED, yes we are a "full time professional owner & manager". Unlike every other property management company, WE ACTUALLY OWN ALL OUR PROPERTIES. This means you are very important to us & every tenant is a VIP and we get things handled FAST w no excuses. Come experience the difference of dealing with a full time professional OWNER available 24/7 to tenants w a full time professional staff, vs a "manager" of someone else's property, who does not have a personal stake in YOUR SATISFACTION.

CALL FOR ADDITIONAL PROPERTIES & to Get on our waiting list !!

CALL NOW to see houses 1 HOUR.
Call 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2321328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Red Arrow Rd have any available units?
4411 Red Arrow Rd has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Red Arrow Rd have?
Some of 4411 Red Arrow Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Red Arrow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Red Arrow Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Red Arrow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Red Arrow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Red Arrow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Red Arrow Rd does offer parking.
Does 4411 Red Arrow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Red Arrow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Red Arrow Rd have a pool?
No, 4411 Red Arrow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Red Arrow Rd have accessible units?
No, 4411 Red Arrow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Red Arrow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Red Arrow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
