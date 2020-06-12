All apartments in Ferndale
Find more places like 139 EDGEWOOD (upper).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferndale, MI
/
139 EDGEWOOD (upper)
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:17 PM

139 EDGEWOOD (upper)

139 Edgewood Pl · (248) 530-7292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ferndale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

139 Edgewood Pl, Ferndale, MI 48220
Ferndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available Friday July 3rd. Great price for this recently renovated Ferndale upper unit! Newer carpet, this home is zoned commercial and residential for multiple possibilities. Lowest priced lease on the market! Half basement included. Tenant to pay 1/3 total gas and electric bill for the home. 1/2 quarterly water bill.Credit report, proof of income, photo ID and application required for all lease offers. 1.5 mo. security deposit and first mo. rent due at lease signing. Applicants must have good credit and employment history, no prior evictions allowed. Tenant to pay 1/3 total gas and electric bill for the home. 1/2 quarterly water bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) have any available units?
139 EDGEWOOD (upper) has a unit available for $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) currently offering any rent specials?
139 EDGEWOOD (upper) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) pet-friendly?
No, 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) offer parking?
No, 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) does not offer parking.
Does 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) have a pool?
No, 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) does not have a pool.
Does 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) have accessible units?
No, 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) does not have accessible units.
Does 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 EDGEWOOD (upper) does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 139 EDGEWOOD (upper)?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ferndale 1 BedroomsFerndale 2 Bedrooms
Ferndale Apartments with GymFerndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ferndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity