139 EDGEWOOD (upper)

Available Friday July 3rd. Great price for this recently renovated Ferndale upper unit! Newer carpet, this home is zoned commercial and residential for multiple possibilities. Lowest priced lease on the market! Half basement included. Tenant to pay 1/3 total gas and electric bill for the home. 1/2 quarterly water bill. Credit report, proof of income, photo ID and application required for all lease offers. 1.5 mo. security deposit and first mo. rent due at lease signing. Applicants must have good credit and employment history, no prior evictions allowed.