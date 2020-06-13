/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM
140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmington, MI
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
85 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22926 Glenmoor Heights
22926 Glenmoor Heights, Farmington Hills, MI
Well maintained 4-bedroom home on quiet street near downtown Farmington. Hardwood floors now in the bedrooms. Finished basement/family room. Extra large garage for storage. Fenced in back yard with swing set for kids with new deck. Pets welcome.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
22272 CAPE COD Way
22272 Cape Cod Way, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1108 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS END UNIT 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM JUST REFINISHED WITH PAINTING AND CLEANING IS READY TO OCCUPY. NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING refrigerator, dish washer, WASHER AND DRYER. NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65
26248 Franklin Pointe Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful opportunity to rent in southfield's franklin pointe condominuims. This complex boasts a common pool and conveniently close to expressways. Nestled just east of franklin road. This 3br 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20491 Norborne
20491 Norborne, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
906 sqft
906 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Redford ranch (8 Mile and Beech Daly) with long driveway, detached garage, covered front porch and back patio. Beautiful first floor that includes hardwood floors, kitchen with bar area and dining room.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5558 Haverhill
5558 Haverhill Road, Oakland County, MI
SHARP CONTEMPORARY-STYLE TRI-LEVEL HOME, IN PRIME LOCATION OF WEST BLOOMFIELD - SHARP CONTEMPORARY-STYLE TRI LEVEL HOME, IN PRIME LOCATION OF WEST BLOOMFIELD! A LOT OF SQUARE FOOTAGE FOR THE PRICE, PLUS 4 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, 2 HALF BATHROOMS.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28838 Village Ln
28838 Village Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with walk-out finished basement. Remodeled kitchen with skylights to allow in an abundance of sunshine. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows and installation in the attic to keep the energy bills low.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5283 COLDSPRING CIR.
5283 Coldspring Cir, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
5283 COLDSPRING CIR. Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE COUNRTY HOME --- COLDSPRING CIR. - BEAUTIFUL, RANCH STYLE, COUNRTY HOME IN WEST BLOOMFIELD. THIS HOME BOATS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS- ONE BEING ATTACHED TO THE MASTER BEDROOM.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29293 Geraldine Ct
29293 Geraldine Court, Farmington Hills, MI
Completely remodeled 4-bedroom, 2.5 baths, home with private fenced-in-backyard. Large matching shed. All high-end, stainless-steel appliances with granite counters with lots of cabinet storage and eat-in breakfast nook.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
27883 Independence St
27883 Independence Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
21625 Jacksonville St
21625 Jacksonville Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21625 Jacksonville St in Farmington Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18658 Indian
18658 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with refinished hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Bathroom is nicely updated. There is a 1.5 car garage, a fenced yard, and a partially finished basement.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18852 Indian
18852 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
986 sqft
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 bath Bungalow with a large backyard, newer shed, central air. Some Hardwood, some carpeting. No basement or garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56
25242 Maplebrooke Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2250 sqft
Nestled within a wonderfully shaded area, this private entry condominium is bright, spacious, and just waiting for you to call it home! Featuring a combination living and dining area in addition to a separate family room with cozy fireplace, this
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6801 BROOKESHIRE Drive
6801 Brookshire Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2404 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED SPRAWLING RANCH IN POPULAR MAPLE RUN ESTATES, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, DOORWALLS OUT TO 2 GENEROUS TIERED CEDAR DECKS FROM DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AND NEUTRAL ENTERTAINERS KITCHEN WITH
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
27732 BENNETT Street
27732 Bennett Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 BEDS, 2 FULL BRICK RANCH WITH LIVONIA STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. TENANT PAY'S ALL UTILITIES: GAS, ELECTRIC & WATER. TENANT MAINTAINS GROUNDS: GRASS, SCRUBS & ANY SNOW OR ICE REMOVAL. TENANT WILL PAY 1ST
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
32065 OLDE FRANKLIN Drive
32065 Olde Franklin Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
European flair in desirable Olde Franklin subdivision! Completely updated colonial, with hardwood flooring thrughout, updated kitchen with new appliances, granite and natural stone backsplash, in-law suite on the 1st floor, door wall in dining area
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
28932 FARMINGTON Road
28932 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills, MI
SPACIOUS RANCH IN A GREAT LOCATION WITH LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREAS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA. NICELY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH A FAMILY ROOM THAT FEATURES A BRICK FIREPLACE AND DOOR WALL THAT LEADS TO THE PRIVATE BACKYARD.
Similar Pages
Farmington 1 BedroomsFarmington 1 BedroomsFarmington 2 BedroomsFarmington 2 BedroomsFarmington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFarmington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFarmington 3 BedroomsFarmington 3 BedroomsFarmington Accessible ApartmentsFarmington Apartments with Balcony
Farmington Apartments with BalconyFarmington Apartments with GarageFarmington Apartments with GymFarmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Apartments with ParkingFarmington Apartments with ParkingFarmington Apartments with PoolFarmington Apartments with PoolFarmington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Farmington Apartments with Washer-DryerFarmington Cheap PlacesFarmington Cheap PlacesFarmington Dog Friendly ApartmentsFarmington Dog Friendly ApartmentsFarmington Furnished ApartmentsFarmington Pet Friendly PlacesFarmington Pet Friendly PlacesFarmington Studio ApartmentsFarmington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MI