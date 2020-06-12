/
2 bedroom apartments
95 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmington, MI
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
88 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
2 Bedrooms
$985
864 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$970
860 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive
21940 Indian Creek Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
Don't miss out on this opportunity to lease this beautiful first floor condo. Huge living room open to dining area and updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Master Suite.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1199 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
56 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$964
660 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
111 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
10 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Mile
12 8 Mile Road, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809 Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19697 Northridge Dr.
19697 Northridge Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
- 2 BR/2Bath condo ready for immediate occupancy! Laminate floors throughout, all appliances included, large living & dining area, MBR with walk-in closet! (RLNE5771270)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18657 Seminole
18657 Seminole, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Cute, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Redford available for rent! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 1:30PM - 18657 Seminole Redford Township, MI 48240 SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020. Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate
27558 Kingsgate Way, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
At our stylish new community of apartments in downtown Ann Arbor, nothing is out of your reach. Ann Arbor City Club Apartments was recognized as Best New Development by the Property Management Association of Michigan.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
42020 Queen Anne Ct
42020 Queen Anne Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1134 sqft
CARPET IN BEDROOMS HAVE JUST BEEN REPLACED. FRONT BEDROOM WINDOW TO BE REPLACED. SHARP, CLEAN HOME W/ FANTASTIC LOCATION & SERENE VIEWS.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
