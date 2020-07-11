All apartments in Essexville
1801 borton ave

1801 Borton Avenue · No Longer Available
1801 Borton Avenue, Essexville, MI 48732

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
range
Two bedroom unit - Property Id: 44476

Recently remodeled apartment across the street from essexville schools. Has two large bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Extra 1/4 bath (toilet) in basement. Includes washer, dryer, fridge and stove. Private drive with shed in back for extra storage. Renter responsible for their own utilities and water. Will consider a pet depending on their age and breed. Rent with pet will be $775.00 per month. Security deposit $1,200.00 if tenant is accepted with pet and additional $250.00 cleaning fee will be deposited and returned if no special cleaning necessities occur.
To be financially eligible to rent without pet tenant will need to show $2,175.00 monthly income and a $2,325.00 monthly income if tenant is accepted with a pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44476
Property Id 44476

(RLNE5898649)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 borton ave have any available units?
1801 borton ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essexville, MI.
What amenities does 1801 borton ave have?
Some of 1801 borton ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 borton ave currently offering any rent specials?
1801 borton ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 borton ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 borton ave is pet friendly.
Does 1801 borton ave offer parking?
No, 1801 borton ave does not offer parking.
Does 1801 borton ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 borton ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 borton ave have a pool?
No, 1801 borton ave does not have a pool.
Does 1801 borton ave have accessible units?
No, 1801 borton ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 borton ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 borton ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 borton ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 borton ave does not have units with air conditioning.
