1801 borton ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom unit - Property Id: 44476



Recently remodeled apartment across the street from essexville schools. Has two large bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Extra 1/4 bath (toilet) in basement. Includes washer, dryer, fridge and stove. Private drive with shed in back for extra storage. Renter responsible for their own utilities and water. Will consider a pet depending on their age and breed. Rent with pet will be $775.00 per month. Security deposit $1,200.00 if tenant is accepted with pet and additional $250.00 cleaning fee will be deposited and returned if no special cleaning necessities occur.

To be financially eligible to rent without pet tenant will need to show $2,175.00 monthly income and a $2,325.00 monthly income if tenant is accepted with a pet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44476

Property Id 44476



(RLNE5898649)