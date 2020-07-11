1801 borton ave

Amenities
Two bedroom unit - Property Id: 44476
Recently remodeled apartment across the street from essexville schools. Has two large bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Extra 1/4 bath (toilet) in basement. Includes washer, dryer, fridge and stove. Private drive with shed in back for extra storage. Renter responsible for their own utilities and water. Will consider a pet depending on their age and breed. Rent with pet will be $775.00 per month. Security deposit $1,200.00 if tenant is accepted with pet and additional $250.00 cleaning fee will be deposited and returned if no special cleaning necessities occur.
To be financially eligible to rent without pet tenant will need to show $2,175.00 monthly income and a $2,325.00 monthly income if tenant is accepted with a pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44476
(RLNE5898649)