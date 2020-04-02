2146 Lansing St SE

Amenities

State of Michigan allows move-ins and move-outs, with recommended precautions.



Home is available in mid July, 2020. Viewing by appointment at that time.



Rare find in East Grand Rapids. Mid-century home in the woods!

Brisk walk, run or bike to Gaslight Village and the trailhead around Reeds Lake.



This stunning home can be fully furnished and ready for you to move in tomorrow. Turn-key ready if needed. Or bring your own furnishings.



You can enjoy the whole property.

Tenant only pays for gas and electric.

Water/sewer, trash pick-up, yard care and Wifi is included in the rental payment.



Open spacious layout with one bedroom, one bath and newly finished hardwood floors throughout.



Upper studio loft with skylights for home office, entertainment center, creative endeavors, second bedroom - or you decide!



Bright lower level laundry center with washer, dryer area and an exercise or game room. Plenty of storage space.



All appliances and window air conditioning units are provided.



And all other home maintenance costs are taken care of for you.



A serenely landscaped yard with brick backyard patio and lush greenery abounding.



A large one stall garage is provided for you, too.



Two bicycles and one kayak are provided for you to enjoy padding Reeds Lake and riding the trails.



The Grand Rapids entertainment district, downtown businesses,3 hospitals and freeway exchanges are an 8 minute drive away.



A two block walk brings you to Gaslight Village offering several shops, pharmacies, banks and restaurants.



This home is a unique rental in a safe, quiet, desirable, walk-able neighborhood.



No smoking please.

Pets may be considered

Criminal and credit background checks will be conducted.

Must show income 3 times monthly rent to qualify

Taking applications now.



Viewing by appointment. 616-881-2551 c/tx

Please phone with questions.



(RLNE2333934)