East Grand Rapids, MI
2146 Lansing St SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2146 Lansing St SE

2146 Lansing Street Southeast · (616) 881-2551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2146 Lansing Street Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Rare Mid-Century Home in the Woods · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
internet access
State of Michigan allows move-ins and move-outs, with recommended precautions.

Home is available in mid July, 2020. Viewing by appointment at that time.

Rare find in East Grand Rapids. Mid-century home in the woods!
Brisk walk, run or bike to Gaslight Village and the trailhead around Reeds Lake.

This stunning home can be fully furnished and ready for you to move in tomorrow. Turn-key ready if needed. Or bring your own furnishings.

You can enjoy the whole property.
Tenant only pays for gas and electric.
Water/sewer, trash pick-up, yard care and Wifi is included in the rental payment.

Open spacious layout with one bedroom, one bath and newly finished hardwood floors throughout.

Upper studio loft with skylights for home office, entertainment center, creative endeavors, second bedroom - or you decide!

Bright lower level laundry center with washer, dryer area and an exercise or game room. Plenty of storage space.

All appliances and window air conditioning units are provided.

And all other home maintenance costs are taken care of for you.

A serenely landscaped yard with brick backyard patio and lush greenery abounding.

A large one stall garage is provided for you, too.

Two bicycles and one kayak are provided for you to enjoy padding Reeds Lake and riding the trails.

The Grand Rapids entertainment district, downtown businesses,3 hospitals and freeway exchanges are an 8 minute drive away.

A two block walk brings you to Gaslight Village offering several shops, pharmacies, banks and restaurants.

This home is a unique rental in a safe, quiet, desirable, walk-able neighborhood.

No smoking please.
Pets may be considered
Criminal and credit background checks will be conducted.
Must show income 3 times monthly rent to qualify
Taking applications now.

Viewing by appointment. 616-881-2551 c/tx
Please phone with questions.

(RLNE2333934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2146 Lansing St SE have any available units?
2146 Lansing St SE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2146 Lansing St SE have?
Some of 2146 Lansing St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2146 Lansing St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2146 Lansing St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 Lansing St SE pet-friendly?
No, 2146 Lansing St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Grand Rapids.
Does 2146 Lansing St SE offer parking?
Yes, 2146 Lansing St SE does offer parking.
Does 2146 Lansing St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2146 Lansing St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 Lansing St SE have a pool?
No, 2146 Lansing St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2146 Lansing St SE have accessible units?
No, 2146 Lansing St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 Lansing St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2146 Lansing St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2146 Lansing St SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2146 Lansing St SE has units with air conditioning.
