29208 Chesapeake Circle

Amenities
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets. Hardwood Flooring and Ceramic Tile throughout, w/ Carpeted Bedrooms. Snack bar kitchen includes all Appliances. Spacious Laundry room w/ included washer & dryer, humidifier, & utility tub sink. Open floor plan. Spacious great room w/ cathedral ceiling & decorator corner fireplace. Programable thermostat. Extra deep, 1-Car attached garage w/ raised bumper, storage area & direct access to unit. Non-Refundable $53.90 Application Fee, per financially responsible adult. RentPrep Application Fee to include SmartMove Full Credit Report w/ Judgement & Liens, Criminal Search, & Credit Search. $300 non refundable Cleaning fee.