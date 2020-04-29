All apartments in Commerce
Find more places like 29208 Chesapeake Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce, MI
/
29208 Chesapeake Circle
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

29208 Chesapeake Circle

29208 Chesapeake Circle · (248) 535-4333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Commerce
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

29208 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI 48390
Walled Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets. Hardwood Flooring and Ceramic Tile throughout, w/ Carpeted Bedrooms. Snack bar kitchen includes all Appliances. Spacious Laundry room w/ included washer & dryer, humidifier, & utility tub sink. Open floor plan. Spacious great room w/ cathedral ceiling & decorator corner fireplace. Programable thermostat. Extra deep, 1-Car attached garage w/ raised bumper, storage area & direct access to unit. Non-Refundable $53.90 Application Fee, per financially responsible adult. RentPrep Application Fee to include SmartMove Full Credit Report w/ Judgement & Liens, Criminal Search, & Credit Search. $300 non refundable Cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29208 Chesapeake Circle have any available units?
29208 Chesapeake Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29208 Chesapeake Circle have?
Some of 29208 Chesapeake Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29208 Chesapeake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
29208 Chesapeake Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29208 Chesapeake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 29208 Chesapeake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce.
Does 29208 Chesapeake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 29208 Chesapeake Circle does offer parking.
Does 29208 Chesapeake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29208 Chesapeake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29208 Chesapeake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 29208 Chesapeake Circle has a pool.
Does 29208 Chesapeake Circle have accessible units?
No, 29208 Chesapeake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 29208 Chesapeake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29208 Chesapeake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 29208 Chesapeake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 29208 Chesapeake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 29208 Chesapeake Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Commerce 1 BedroomsCommerce 2 Bedrooms
Commerce 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCommerce Apartments with Parking
Commerce Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity