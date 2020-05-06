2340 MEDINAH Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace. Directly off of great room is media/bonus room. Great room opens directly to expansive kitchen which features oversized island, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Special to this home is the custom butlers area with mini-fridge and walk-in pantry. Upstairs, 4 oversize bedrooms all with oversize closets. Two bedrooms share jack and jill bath, while 4th bedroom has its own en suite. Master bedroom showcases custom shower and walk-in closet. Convenient laundry on second floor. Full basement with 9' ceilings and plumbed for bathroom and kitchenette. Outside, spacious back yard with concrete stamped patio. Speakers wired both in and out. Three car garage with extra tall doors. Lease 6 month min.