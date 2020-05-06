All apartments in Commerce
Location

2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI 48382

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3971 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace. Directly off of great room is media/bonus room. Great room opens directly to expansive kitchen which features oversized island, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Special to this home is the custom butlers area with mini-fridge and walk-in pantry. Upstairs, 4 oversize bedrooms all with oversize closets. Two bedrooms share jack and jill bath, while 4th bedroom has its own en suite. Master bedroom showcases custom shower and walk-in closet. Convenient laundry on second floor. Full basement with 9' ceilings and plumbed for bathroom and kitchenette. Outside, spacious back yard with concrete stamped patio. Speakers wired both in and out. Three car garage with extra tall doors. Lease 6 month min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 MEDINAH Court have any available units?
2340 MEDINAH Court has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2340 MEDINAH Court have?
Some of 2340 MEDINAH Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 MEDINAH Court currently offering any rent specials?
2340 MEDINAH Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 MEDINAH Court pet-friendly?
No, 2340 MEDINAH Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce.
Does 2340 MEDINAH Court offer parking?
Yes, 2340 MEDINAH Court does offer parking.
Does 2340 MEDINAH Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 MEDINAH Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 MEDINAH Court have a pool?
No, 2340 MEDINAH Court does not have a pool.
Does 2340 MEDINAH Court have accessible units?
No, 2340 MEDINAH Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 MEDINAH Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 MEDINAH Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2340 MEDINAH Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2340 MEDINAH Court does not have units with air conditioning.
