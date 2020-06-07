113 Madison Street

Amenities

Over 1700 sq ft of freshly updated, light-filled, living space in down town Chelsea. This care-free rental is tastefully decorated with new flooring and paint throughout that is sure to set a stunning stage no matter what style you bring in furnishings. The location is perfect, on a lovely tree-lined street just two blocks east of Main St sitting on a 1.15 acre nature lovers lot! Each unit benefits from one space in carport and there is ample room for each to park a second vehicle. Unit #2 of the duplex is the right side as you view it from the street. You'll enjoy covered front porch, a back deck, central air conditioning and all the storage space you could ever want! Rent includes lawn service, tenant responsible for snow removal on porches and walk way and for all utilities. Utilities are metered separately and each unit has it's own furnace, a/c and laundry on site. This is a smoke free environment and no dogs are allowed, cats may be considered. Call for quick, easy showing!