All apartments in Chelsea
Find more places like 113 Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chelsea, MI
/
113 Madison Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:00 PM

113 Madison Street

113 Madison Street · (734) 395-6556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

113 Madison Street, Chelsea, MI 48118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Over 1700 sq ft of freshly updated, light-filled, living space in down town Chelsea. This care-free rental is tastefully decorated with new flooring and paint throughout that is sure to set a stunning stage no matter what style you bring in furnishings. The location is perfect, on a lovely tree-lined street just two blocks east of Main St sitting on a 1.15 acre nature lovers lot! Each unit benefits from one space in carport and there is ample room for each to park a second vehicle. Unit #2 of the duplex is the right side as you view it from the street. You'll enjoy covered front porch, a back deck, central air conditioning and all the storage space you could ever want! Rent includes lawn service, tenant responsible for snow removal on porches and walk way and for all utilities. Utilities are metered separately and each unit has it's own furnace, a/c and laundry on site. This is a smoke free environment and no dogs are allowed, cats may be considered. Call for quick, easy showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Madison Street have any available units?
113 Madison Street has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Madison Street have?
Some of 113 Madison Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 113 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 113 Madison Street does offer parking.
Does 113 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 113 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 113 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 Madison Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 113 Madison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MI
Ypsilanti, MIPontiac, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIDexter, MIHowell, MIBrighton, MISouth Lyon, MIMilford, MIHaslett, MI
Northville, MIBelleville, MIFenton, MIHolt, MIWalled Lake, MIWolverine Lake, MILivonia, MIWayne, MIFarmington, MIBath, MIGarden City, MISylvania, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity