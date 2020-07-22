240 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Center Line, MI

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
7250 Helen
7250 Helen Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
NO SEC 8. No Pets. Beautiful, Updated Brick Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage, Central Air with all Appliances (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dyer).

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
8306 STATE Park
8306 State Park Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
VERY NICE, CLEAN & UPDATED 3 BED 1.5 BATH BRICK RANCH HOME. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER CABINETS, FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GOOD SIZED LIVING ROOM HAS PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS ARE REFINISHED IN DARK WALNUT.
Results within 1 mile of Center Line

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
26820 Grobbel Ave
26820 Grobbel Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
996 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Warren brick ranch located between Ryan & Mound on 11 Mile Rd. Warren Consolidated School district. 3 bedrooms, one bath and basement.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7512 Republic Ave.
7512 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
912 sqft
Available Now - Ranch home for lease in Warren - Charming ranch home in Warren ready for lease. Move right in and call it home. Three bedrooms and one bath room. Great location. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849993)

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8509 Paige Ave
8509 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Very Clean and very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet. New kitchen flooring. No basement and no garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11032 CONTINENTAL Avenue
11032 Continental Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
930 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom bungalow for lease. One bathroom. Large kitchen. Two car garage. Close to Freeways. Please complete the attached application and submit along with proof of income and credit report.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8443 LOZIER Avenue
8443 Lozier Avenue, Warren, MI
This amazing Bungalow is up for lease, close to nearby schools, major grocery stores. Central AC, 1.5 cars garage with remote control opener. The house has fresh-new paint with brand new carpet.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
11075 ESSEX Avenue
11075 Essex Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
420 sqft
Available for lease now! See this warm yet spacious freshly updated 3 bed 2 full bath home! Upon entry features a cozy Florida room which leads into an open floor plan living & dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
27602 Evelyn Ave
27602 Evelyn Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! - YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS NICE.

1 of 23

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
22822 CYMAN Avenue
22822 Cyman Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
Really Nice block on Cyman. Extra large yard. Dining Room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Pets considered with additional pet deposit of $250 each. Can be leased with washer & dryer for additional $50 per month.

1 of 27

Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8277 Toepfer
8277 Toepfer Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
1204 sqft
NEW HOME ALERT! - Lovely, spacious, Warren home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 1-1/2 bathrooms, 2 stories, deck in front, vaulted ceiling, big kitchen, Allure flooring, separate laundry room and fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Center Line

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
345 East Jarvis Avenue
345 East Jarvis Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1089 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow, hardwood floors, bay window in front, and appliances included. 1 Bedroom has Hardwood Floors, other 2 bedrooms have Carpeting This wonderful home has a fenced yard with 1 car garage. Close to shopping, I-75 and I-696.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
22447 Oaklane Street
22447 Oaklane Street, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
956 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom bungalow on a corner lot. Recently updated with fresh paint, new carpet, blinds and lighting. Fenced in backyard. Close to Main Roads and Shopping and Auto Plants. $55 Application Fee. $130 Admin. Fee. $275 Cleaning Fee.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
20237 Godard
20237 Goddard Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1096 sqft
Available 09/16/20 Goddard3 - Property Id: 324146 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20237-godard-detroit-mi/324146 Property Id 324146 (RLNE5978466)

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
1927 Jarvis
1927 Jarvis Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1053 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Updated Bungalow - ***COPY + PASTE https://aminproperty.appfolio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
21060 Helle Ave
21060 Helle Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Three bedroom ranch home available for rent! Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Off street parking with a large driveway and a 1.5 car garage. Available for immediate move in!!! $30 application fee for all applicants over the age of 18.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
19657 Caldwell
19657 Caldwell Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
845 sqft
CUTE AND QUAINT 3 BEDROOM EAST DETROIT - NOW AVAILABLE: 3 bedroom bungalow awaiting the perfect tenants. Freshly painted gray walls with white trimming throughout home. Front kitchen nook with bay windows.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Osborn
19417 Strasburg St
19417 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
Big house! Brick 3 beds Full basement Fresh Paint Refinished hardwood floors Two car detached garage New tile in kitchen The backyard was dug up in 2020 no backups Many new windows Applicant must earn 3x rent and or have sufficient rental

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Osborn
20011 Barlow St
20011 Barlow Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
Three bedroom bungalow. Renovated kitchen and bath. Two car garage. Section 8 welcome. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5932466)

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
14925 Eastburn
14925 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
3 Bedroom 2 Bath near Regent Park - Now Avaliable! $875/mo. - 3 bedrooms 2 baths. New roof, has a full bathroom in the lower floor in addition the main bathroom. Kitchenette in the lower floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16200 E State Fair St
16200 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
874 sqft
Recently renovated three bedroom bungalow! Two car garage. Great location. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5867710)

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
34051 Viceroy
34051 Viceroy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Beautiful Tri Level Brick Home in Sterling Heights - Clean, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home conveniently located in popular Sterling Heights neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7035 Yacht Ave
7035 Yacht Avenue, Warren, MI
4 bedroom 2-story house - 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 story, mix of hardwood floors, Allure flooring and carpet, big kitchen and separate laundry room, huge yard waiting for all the fun times to be had.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Center Line, MI

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Center Line provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Center Line. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

