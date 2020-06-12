/
3 bedroom apartments
203 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Unit Available
138 E HICKORY GROVE Road
138 East Hickory Grove Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1686 sqft
This Beautiful and Affordable Bloomfield Hills 3 bed 2.1 bath end unit condominium could be your new home.
1 Unit Available
90 MANORWOOD Drive
90 Manorwood Drive, Bloomfield Hills, MI
Experience modern living in one of Bloomfield's most sought after locations that share the highest extent of privacy, home amenities, and ultimate entertaining spaces.
1 Unit Available
280 CANTERBURY Road
280 Canterbury Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. REMARKABLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENOVATE OR BUILD A NEW HOME ON THIS SPECTACULAR 3.29 ACRE PROPERTY NESTLED IN THE "CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS" AMONG MULTI MILLION DOLLAR ESTATES.
1 Unit Available
325 KESWICK Road
325 Keswick Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
Wonderful estate home on approximately an acre of gorgeous grounds near Cranbrook, extensively updated over the last few years!! Beautiful white kitchen with large center island opens to eating nook with walls of windows & doors radiating natural
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield Hills
1 Unit Available
2651 COLONIAL WAY
2651 Colonial Way, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Great ranch in central location close to highway and with Bloomfield Hills schools.
1 Unit Available
2988 Aspen Lane
2988 Aspen Lane, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1635 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this open floor plan, spacious ranch with finished walk-out basement, attached garage, newer paint, flooring, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and so much more.
Bloomfield Village
1 Unit Available
3467 SUTTON PL
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
Lease listing. Iconic architect Irv Tobocman's classic contemporary design radiates in this modern masterpiece. Masterfully blending architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials creates an awe inspiring result.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield Hills
Verified
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
157 E Iroquois
157 East Iroquois Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1170 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home in the Historical District - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with basement in the historical district. Newly updated. Fresh paint. Hardwood floors redone. New carpet, Granite counter tops. $1175 per month.
1 Unit Available
29528 Fairfax St
29528 Fairfax Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom Ranch - Southfield, section 8 Welcome. If interested please contact (248) 390-9222. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845175)
1 Unit Available
295 Central Ave
295 Central Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1215 sqft
Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Pontiac! All hardwood flooring, no carpet. Remodeled baths, Remodeled kitchen with granite, Large lot. Convenient to everything! Immediate occupancy.
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3920 Bacon Ave
3920 Bacon Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1007 sqft
Berkley 3 Bedroom close to park - Property Id: 281164 Berkley 3 bedroom close to Park Quiet Suburban Neighborhood 3 bedroom in Berkley. 2 bedrooms down and 1 bedroom upstairs. Central Air. Full basement (Unfinished). 1 1/2 car garage.
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests.
1 Unit Available
2136 Hempstead Rd
2136 Hempstead Road, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with attached 2 car garage, basement and 1 1/2 baths. Features kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and brand new counter tops, neutral colors, great for decorating. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2
18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1426 sqft
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills.
1 Unit Available
80 Moreland Ave
80 Moreland Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$785
948 sqft
Nice family starter home close to downtown and bus routes Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451867)
1 Unit Available
2148 LANGHAM Drive
2148 Langham Drive, Oakland County, MI
Welcome to 2148 Langham where the Seller spared no expense on this 2004 custom-built home With Birmingham schools and private Walnut Lake dock/beach privileges. Retreat to your first floor master suite.
1 Unit Available
3636 W BRADFORD Drive
3636 West Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Nice updated brick home in BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT. Popular Westchester Village! Remodeled eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and expansive granite counters. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the house. Both bathrooms newly updated.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3018 GUILFORD Drive
3018 Guilford Drive, Royal Oak, MI
Available for a Sept 1 move in. Fully furnished executive rental Month-to-month or short term lease with all utilities and lawn care included.
1 Unit Available
2950 TURTLE POND Court
2950 Turtlepond Court, Oakland County, MI
French Villa located in Prestigious Turtle lake. Over 4,600 sq feet of custom living & design. Open Floor plan offering a Gourmet kitchen,custom cabinetry, ceramic tiling& viking appliances.
