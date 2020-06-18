Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Big Rapids
Find more places like 1811 Milton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Big Rapids, MI
/
1811 Milton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1811 Milton
1811 Milton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1811 Milton Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenant pays utilities/lawn/snow. Washer/Dryer hook ups.
2 stall garage!!
single multi-family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1811 Milton have any available units?
1811 Milton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Big Rapids, MI
.
Is 1811 Milton currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Milton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Milton pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Milton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Big Rapids
.
Does 1811 Milton offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Milton does offer parking.
Does 1811 Milton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Milton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Milton have a pool?
No, 1811 Milton does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Milton have accessible units?
No, 1811 Milton does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Milton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Milton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Milton have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 Milton does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Grand Rapids, MI
Forest Hills, MI
Northview, MI
East Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MI
Cadillac, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Cornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community College
Aquinas College