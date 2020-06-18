All apartments in Big Rapids
1811 Milton

1811 Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Milton Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenant pays utilities/lawn/snow. Washer/Dryer hook ups.
2 stall garage!!
single multi-family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Milton have any available units?
1811 Milton doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 1811 Milton pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Milton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Rapids.
Does 1811 Milton offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Milton does offer parking.
Does 1811 Milton have a pool?
No, 1811 Milton does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Milton have accessible units?
No, 1811 Milton does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Milton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Milton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Milton have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 Milton does not have units with air conditioning.
