apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2
18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1426 sqft
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 ½ bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills.
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Haven
18025 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community features a playground, bark park, and a picnic area. Homes are spacious with attached garages and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces are available. Easy access to entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1555 Humphrey
1555 Humphrey Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Occupancy available after August 11. Tenant Occupied. Please do not Disturb Tenants. Cozy 3 bedroom ranch in the heart of Birmingham. Close to everything. Newer kitchen cabinets and updated Bath. .
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1035 CHESTNUT Street
1035 Chestnut Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1954 sqft
ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT! UPDATED CONTEMPORARY HOME LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM ON A QUIET STREET. FEATURES INCLUDE ~2,800 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BEDS & 2.1 BATHS. A BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1619 WEBSTER Street
1619 Webster Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2230 sqft
Perfect opportunity to lease this home in desirable Birmingham. Open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with granite counter & SS appliances. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood floors, crown molding thru out the first floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
475 S ADAMS Road
475 South Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Excellent proximity to downtown Birmingham!! Excellent location!! Two bedroom Upper Unit. Beautiful building with great courtyard. Gorgeous kitchen with granite,SS appliances and separate dining area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3354 Ellwood Avenue
3354 Ellwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Welcome to your new rental home! This cozy 3 bedroom bungalow with a full unfinished basement is ready for you to move-in today! Centrally located within minutes of Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital and Woodward Ave.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3150 E BRADFORD Drive
3150 East Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
2264 sqft
Newly Renovated FURNISHED SUMMER/EXECUTIVE RENTAL in Bloomfield Townships' Westchester Village! Bright & Beautiful Stylish 3 Bed 3.5 Open Plan Ranch ideal for entertaining, working from home or relaxing on the Backyard Deck.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1427 HUMPHREY Avenue
1427 Humphrey Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1275 sqft
Convenient to everything Birmingham has to offer, this updated home is light & bright! Charming interior with exposed hardwood floors and neutral paint. Updates include newer full bath, vinyl windows & newer dimensional roof.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
411 S Old Woodward Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
995 sqft
Elegantly furnished, new mattresses, box springs, and all linens, hardwood/ stone flooring plus new carpet in bedrooms. Granite countertops,custom lighting and window treatments.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
420 SOUTHFIELD Road
420 Southfield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2436 sqft
Beautiful townhouse condo available for minimum one-year lease. Well appointed throughout this 2 bedroom, 2.2 bath property just steps from downtown. Gorgeous kitchen opens to dining area and Great Room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3636 W BRADFORD Drive
3636 West Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Nice updated brick home in BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT. Popular Westchester Village! Remodeled eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and expansive granite counters. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the house. Both bathrooms newly updated.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1407 E 14 MILE Road
1407 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
WONDERFUL LOWER LEVEL UNIT!!! WEST OF WOODWARD! IMMACULATELY CLEAN W/TWO BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC AND LIMESTONE TILED BATH W/PEDESTAL SINK. GORGEOUS CHERRY CABINETS & GRANITE KITCHEN W/ ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
990 CHAPIN Avenue
990 Chapin Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2136 sqft
BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN HIGHLIGHTED BY GLEAMING HARDWOODS GREETS YOU AT THE ENTRY & FLOWS FROM THE SPACIOUS LIVING & DINING ROOMS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
444 CHESTER Street
444 Chester Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,499
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY'S BEST AREA FOR ENTERTAINMENT, NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS, PARKS & SHOPPING.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1744 MARYLAND Boulevard
1744 Maryland Boulevard, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Immediate Occupancy/Move in today. $2,250 per month for 12 month lease with 1 1/2 Month security deposit. Other lease terms/duration's are negotiable.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
32686 E Woodward Avenue
32686 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3500 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION "The Woodward" Woodward Ave living at its finest. Located just south of 14 mile with easy access to downtown Birmingham, Royal Oak, Troy and Detroit This Three Bedroom 3.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
550 W BROWN Street
550 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. IN-TOWN BIRMINGHAM EXECUTIVE LEASE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & CHERRY CABINETS. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM. AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET. 2ND BEDROOM ALSO HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
636 LANDON Street
636 Landon Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1776 sqft
Lease only! Walk to town from this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath chamer. Kitchen includes high end appliances, silestone counters and a bump out for eating area. Family room add could be 1st FLR MBR, has att full bath with stack washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
286 W BROWN Street
286 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2012 sqft
Enjoy living in a totally updated townhouse in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Located at Birmingham's premier address just steps to Shain Park, the Community House, Library & the famed Townsend Hotel.
