Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM

133 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beverly Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Franklin
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2
18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1426 sqft
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 ½ bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
5 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Haven
18025 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community features a playground, bark park, and a picnic area. Homes are spacious with attached garages and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces are available. Easy access to entertainment.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29528 Fairfax St
29528 Fairfax Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom Ranch - Southfield, section 8 Welcome. If interested please contact (248) 390-9222. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845175)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1035 CHESTNUT Street
1035 Chestnut Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1954 sqft
ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT! UPDATED CONTEMPORARY HOME LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM ON A QUIET STREET. FEATURES INCLUDE ~2,800 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BEDS & 2.1 BATHS. A BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1619 WEBSTER Street
1619 Webster Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2230 sqft
Perfect opportunity to lease this home in desirable Birmingham. Open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with granite counter & SS appliances. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood floors, crown molding thru out the first floor.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3354 Ellwood Avenue
3354 Ellwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Welcome to your new rental home! This cozy 3 bedroom bungalow with a full unfinished basement is ready for you to move-in today! Centrally located within minutes of Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital and Woodward Ave.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
307 WESTCHESTER Way
307 Westchester Way, Birmingham, MI
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
4166 sqft
Spacious, Updated, and in a Fantastic Birmingham Location. This Home has a New Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances which opens up to the Family Room and there is a Formal Dining Room and Formal Living Room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3150 E BRADFORD Drive
3150 East Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
2264 sqft
Newly Renovated FURNISHED SUMMER/EXECUTIVE RENTAL in Bloomfield Townships' Westchester Village! Bright & Beautiful Stylish 3 Bed 3.5 Open Plan Ranch ideal for entertaining, working from home or relaxing on the Backyard Deck.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1427 HUMPHREY Avenue
1427 Humphrey Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1275 sqft
Convenient to everything Birmingham has to offer, this updated home is light & bright! Charming interior with exposed hardwood floors and neutral paint. Updates include newer full bath, vinyl windows & newer dimensional roof.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
411 S Old Woodward Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
995 sqft
Elegantly furnished, new mattresses, box springs, and all linens, hardwood/ stone flooring plus new carpet in bedrooms. Granite countertops,custom lighting and window treatments.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
420 SOUTHFIELD Road
420 Southfield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2436 sqft
Beautiful townhouse condo available for minimum one-year lease. Well appointed throughout this 2 bedroom, 2.2 bath property just steps from downtown. Gorgeous kitchen opens to dining area and Great Room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
799 EMMONS Avenue
799 Emmons Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1433 sqft
Wonderful house, filled with light and open layout three bedroom Birmingham charm, tastefully remodelled by the owner recently, is now waiting for its next resident.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3636 W BRADFORD Drive
3636 West Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Nice updated brick home in BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT. Popular Westchester Village! Remodeled eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and expansive granite counters. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the house. Both bathrooms newly updated.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1407 E 14 MILE Road
1407 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
WONDERFUL LOWER LEVEL UNIT!!! WEST OF WOODWARD! IMMACULATELY CLEAN W/TWO BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC AND LIMESTONE TILED BATH W/PEDESTAL SINK. GORGEOUS CHERRY CABINETS & GRANITE KITCHEN W/ ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
990 CHAPIN Avenue
990 Chapin Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2136 sqft
BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN HIGHLIGHTED BY GLEAMING HARDWOODS GREETS YOU AT THE ENTRY & FLOWS FROM THE SPACIOUS LIVING & DINING ROOMS.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
444 CHESTER Street
444 Chester Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,499
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY'S BEST AREA FOR ENTERTAINMENT, NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS, PARKS & SHOPPING.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1744 MARYLAND Boulevard
1744 Maryland Boulevard, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Immediate Occupancy/Move in today. $2,250 per month for 12 month lease with 1 1/2 Month security deposit. Other lease terms/duration's are negotiable.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
32686 E Woodward Avenue
32686 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3500 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION "The Woodward" Woodward Ave living at its finest. Located just south of 14 mile with easy access to downtown Birmingham, Royal Oak, Troy and Detroit This Three Bedroom 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beverly Hills, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beverly Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

