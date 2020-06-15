18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2

Amenities

Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills. The Island Kitchen and all Three Bathrooms were just Completely Remodeled; new cabinets, new quartz/granite counters, new stainless steal appliances, new tile, new carpet, new faucets, new lighting, and all new paint. The living room is very spacious with a wood burning fire place and a large doorwall that leads to a private out door patio and yard. The first floor also has a large dining space, a foyer with a walk in closet, a 1/2 bath and a First Floor Laundry. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and two full baths with the master bedroom having its own private Master Bath and a Walk in Closet! The home also has a Finished Basement (450 sq ft) with a workroom, brand new central air, and a garage. On top of all the amazing features it is walking distance to Groves, Berkshire, Beverly Park, Market Fresh and just a short 1 1/2 miles to downtown Birmingham. Address 18674 13 Mile Rd. #2 (This Town Home "Does Not" sit on 13 Mile Rd. 13 Mile is just the address of the Town Home Subdivision)



(RLNE3536341)