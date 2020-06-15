All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2

18674 West 13 Mile Road · (248) 225-8163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI 48025
Franklin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Evergreen Commons · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills. The Island Kitchen and all Three Bathrooms were just Completely Remodeled; new cabinets, new quartz/granite counters, new stainless steal appliances, new tile, new carpet, new faucets, new lighting, and all new paint. The living room is very spacious with a wood burning fire place and a large doorwall that leads to a private out door patio and yard. The first floor also has a large dining space, a foyer with a walk in closet, a 1/2 bath and a First Floor Laundry. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and two full baths with the master bedroom having its own private Master Bath and a Walk in Closet! The home also has a Finished Basement (450 sq ft) with a workroom, brand new central air, and a garage. On top of all the amazing features it is walking distance to Groves, Berkshire, Beverly Park, Market Fresh and just a short 1 1/2 miles to downtown Birmingham. Address 18674 13 Mile Rd. #2 (This Town Home "Does Not" sit on 13 Mile Rd. 13 Mile is just the address of the Town Home Subdivision)

(RLNE3536341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 have any available units?
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 have?
Some of 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2 has units with air conditioning.
