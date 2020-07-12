Apartment List
/
MI
/
berkley
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:03 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Berkley, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berkley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,110
635 sqft
Wi-Fi Included! Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
1591 Catalpa Dr.
1591 Catalpa Drive, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1370 sqft
1591 Catalpa Dr. Available 09/10/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Coming Soon! 3 bed, 1.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
3447 TYLER Avenue
3447 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1427 sqft
Awesome remodel in the heart of town! Walk to Berkley's many robust restaurants and spectacular shopping. Paint and carpet under 2 yrs. 2 gorgeous modern tile baths and lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Berkley
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
119 N Center St
119 North Center Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
119 N Center St Available 08/16/20 Spacious home in downtown Royal Oak! - Located in the heart of downtown Royal Oak, this house is just steps from many wonderful restaurants and shops.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29528 Fairfax St
29528 Fairfax Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom Ranch - Southfield, section 8 Welcome. If interested please contact (248) 390-9222. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845175)

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
430 N. Washington Ave. C
430 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1039 sqft
APT. C: DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK 2 BED 2 BATH BEAUTIFUL - Property Id: 268352 Spacious 2 BR, 2 Bath Downtown 2nd fl. apt; private front entrance to street, rear entrance to parking lot, 2 parking spaces. Central to multiple fwys.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3820 BENJAMIN Avenue
3820 Benjamin Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
814 sqft
Hurry may be the last possible buyer/rental left! Make this spacious Royal Oak 2nd floor upper unit one-bedroom condo in a wonderful location yours today! This condo offers generous room sizes.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901
432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come be a part of Royal Oaks most luxurious high rise, The Fifth. Take advantage of all The Fifth has to offer. The doormen, privacy/security, and location of this building truly set it apart from the rest.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3354 Ellwood Avenue
3354 Ellwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Welcome to your new rental home! This cozy 3 bedroom bungalow with a full unfinished basement is ready for you to move-in today! Centrally located within minutes of Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital and Woodward Ave.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3127 MERRILL AVE Avenue
3127 Merrill Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1027 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO BEAUMONT HOSPITAL * THREE BEDROOM BRICK RANCH WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN * FRESHLY PAINTED * BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THAT HAVE BEEN REFINISHED(2020)*UPDATED BATHROOMS * MASTER BEDROOM HAS HALF BATH

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
100 W 5th Street
100 West 5th Street, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOFT Best location in Royal Oak. Interior parking garage, full workout center/gym. Interior mail room. Bamboo hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full Laundry in unit. Balcony overlooking downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
300 Baker St
300 Baker Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Royal Oak. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and covered front porch. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
508 Center Street
508 S Center St, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1000 sqft
Downtown Royal Oak! Move right into this Large (1) Bedroom CITY LOFT. High Ceilings/Wood Floors/Modern Open Kitchen. Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Great natural light including skylight.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
414 CATALPA Drive
414 Catalpa Drive, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1018 sqft
Spacious lower level flat w/ FIREPLACE & hardwood floor in prime Royal Oak location! Very well maintained unit w/ a great layout features two large bedrooms, kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator & DISHWASHER.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
802 S Lafayette Ave
802 South Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
FOR LEASE - Perfectly located in Downtown Royal Oak this 2 bedroom unit has it all at a great price! Fully renovated Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, fully renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower.

1 of 16

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3329 Ravena Avenue
3329 Ravena Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Premium Rental near Beaumont! Hardwood floors throughout most of main level - living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
13681 MANHATTAN Street
13681 Manhattan Street, Oak Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
***FOR RENT*** CHARM, LOCATION, AND CONVENIENCE! NORTHERN OAK PARK 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1000 SQUARE FEET OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH ON ENTRY LEVEL, 1 HALF BATH IN COMPLETELY FINISHED BASEMENT, TONS

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3040 HELEN Court
3040 Helen Court, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1858 sqft
Highly desirable Indian Mound Condos with first floor master suite. Open floor plan. Neutral fresh interior, new kitchen granite, new hardwood floors on main level living areas. Spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths and powder room.
Results within 5 miles of Berkley
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Berkley, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berkley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Berkley 1 BedroomsBerkley 2 BedroomsBerkley 3 BedroomsBerkley Apartments with Balcony
Berkley Apartments with GarageBerkley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBerkley Apartments with Parking
Berkley Apartments with Washer-DryerBerkley Dog Friendly ApartmentsBerkley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor