apartments with pool
13 Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI with pool
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$934
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
26 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$872
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9448 Nature View Ln
9448 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Dont miss this great condo! This condo boasts 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, balcony, gas fire place, premium appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
41168 N WOODBURY GREEN
41168 North Woodbury Green Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
902 sqft
MIN. 1 YEAR LEASE ---UPDATED 2 STORY BRICK CONDO WITH PRIVATE ENTRY IS LOCATED IN PRIME AREA NEAR I94, I275, HURON METRO PARKS AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, KITCHEN W/ALL APPLIANCES TO STAY INCLUDING W/D.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
47755 ORMSKIRK Drive
47755 Ormskirk Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
PLEASE ALLOW 4 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW AS HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
46424 Killarney
46424 Killarney Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
GORGEOUS 1.5 STORY CONDO FOR LEASE! 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE & CABINETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED LIVING & FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILINGS.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
45647 N STONEWOOD Road
45647 N Stonewood Rd, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1370 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! SPACIOUS CONDO IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION! TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH OWN BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. NEUTRAL COLOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GOURMET KITCHEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS, LIBRARY, RECREATION AREAS.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
46073 Bartlett
46073 Bartlett Drive, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1845 sqft
Sunflower Village on a quiet tree-lined street. Take advantage of the clubhouses, pools and tennis courts in the Subdivision. New Roof and Furnace(2009), Attic Fan, Heated Garage, Full-sized finished basement.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
46449 KILLARNEY Court
46449 Killarney Ct, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 46449 KILLARNEY Court in Wayne County. View photos, descriptions and more!
