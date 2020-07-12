63 Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI with parking
Get ready to dance until you drop -- Belleville, MI, has some serious roots in the world of techno music. Musicians Derrick May, Juan Atkins, and Kevin Saunderson, who called themselves the Belleville Three, are credited with creating the sub-genre of Detroit Techno.
There are nearly 4,000 residents in the city of Belleville. However, Belleville operates as a feeder city with tentacles that stretch out to the wider community of Van Buren Township and Sumpter Township. All neighboring residents share the 48111 zip code. The city of Belleville is perfectly positioned in the center of Van Buren, and features a picturesque downtown on the lake as well as a premier retail district for Greater Area residents, providing jobs, shopping, and recreational activities. If that sounds like your kind of spot, check out places to rent in Belleville and start planning your move. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.