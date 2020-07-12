63 Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$872
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$934
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
4 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4332 Pond Run
4332 Pond Run, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1629 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Brick Ranch - Virtual Tour on YouTube @ 855 Manager - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch with attached 2 car garage. Charming brick ranch for lease in great neighborhood of Canton. Open floor plan. Oak cabinets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
47576 Pembroke Dr
47576 Pembroke Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1669 sqft
Mint condition condo in heart of Canton! New paint, new carpet, awesome pond view, attached garage, laundry room off the garage. All appliance stay.Immediate occupancy. Loft area upstairs perfect for a home office..

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9448 Nature View Ln
9448 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Dont miss this great condo! This condo boasts 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, balcony, gas fire place, premium appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
41168 N WOODBURY GREEN
41168 North Woodbury Green Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
902 sqft
MIN. 1 YEAR LEASE ---UPDATED 2 STORY BRICK CONDO WITH PRIVATE ENTRY IS LOCATED IN PRIME AREA NEAR I94, I275, HURON METRO PARKS AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, KITCHEN W/ALL APPLIANCES TO STAY INCLUDING W/D.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
9629 Harbour Cove Court #25 - 1
9629 Harbour Cove Court, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This a beautiful tri-level home! Owner willing to lease it out.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8807 Hardwood Dr
8807 Hardwood Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Fantastic well kept condo has 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, lovely eat in kitchen w/ appliances, living room, basement, and 1 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
47755 ORMSKIRK Drive
47755 Ormskirk Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
PLEASE ALLOW 4 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW AS HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 South Grove Street
20 South Grove Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Minutes from downtown Ypsilanti we have a unit available for rent at 20 s grove in Ypsilanti. This unit is renting for $1,200 per month including water in the rent price. We have a three bedroom apartment available 06/01/20.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Wayne
31682 Carlisle Pkwy
31682 Carlisle Parkway, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Nice little ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Stove is included. Nice tile floor. Huge bathroom. 1.5 car garage and a fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
43806 CHERRY GROVE Court E
43806 Cherry Grove Ct E, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2290 sqft
POPULAR CANTON 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDRM/2.5 BATH CONDO 2290 SQFT. WELL LOCATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD W/GREEN SPACE & PONDS. FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL W/4TH BEDRM. BACKS TO SERENE TREE LINE W/PRIVACY.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
414 Filmore Street
414 Filmore St, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1506 sqft
COMING SOON - LOVELY COLONIAL-STYLE CONDO IN CANTON FOR LEASE! - LOVELY COLONIAL-STYLE CONDO IN CANTON FOR LEASE! THIS ENTRY LEVEL UNIT FEATURES A EXTENDED LIVING ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE AND ATTACHED DINING ROOM, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE, PRIVATE ENTRY,

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Normal Park
948 Sheridan St
948 Sheridan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available now! Magnificent duplex in the heart of Ypsilanti, located just a block from EMU. Each side has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with larger kitchens. Roof, furnaces and bathrooms recently updated. 5 minutes to St.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available by August 1st - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Hard wood flooring throughout, no carpet. Washer and dryer in basement.
City Guide for Belleville, MI

Get ready to dance until you drop -- Belleville, MI, has some serious roots in the world of techno music. Musicians Derrick May, Juan Atkins, and Kevin Saunderson, who called themselves the Belleville Three, are credited with creating the sub-genre of Detroit Techno.

There are nearly 4,000 residents in the city of Belleville. However, Belleville operates as a feeder city with tentacles that stretch out to the wider community of Van Buren Township and Sumpter Township. All neighboring residents share the 48111 zip code. The city of Belleville is perfectly positioned in the center of Van Buren, and features a picturesque downtown on the lake as well as a premier retail district for Greater Area residents, providing jobs, shopping, and recreational activities. If that sounds like your kind of spot, check out places to rent in Belleville and start planning your move. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belleville, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

