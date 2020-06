Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Call (810)2592724. This is the house you have been waiting for. Totally renovated 4 bedrooms/2 bath home / basement with huge yard for rent in MtMorris Beecher area.

Lease details 1st month rent with security deposit and approval of application are needed for move in.Application fee of $35. Utilities are tenants responsibility.Pets accepted on case by case basis with extra charge. Must have City of Mt Morris water affidavit. Call Caribo services today. This is a must see. Section 8 welcome. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5266963)