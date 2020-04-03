1426 Straits Drive

Amenities

gym air conditioning conference room

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities conference room gym

Lease available! Located at Valley Center Technology Park is this Dow Howell Gilmore designed office building perfected suited for your corporate headquarters, regional center or training facility. With over 15,000 square feet a variety of uses could be supported. The quality of this facility is exceptional with mahogany paneled doors, flooring and trim as well as five HVAC zones and full building fire suppression. The adaptable floor plan currently features 12 offices, 4 conference rooms, an executive suite, board room and exercise area. The building sits on a large 2.5 acre lot adjacent to a 4 acre pond with walking trails. Your employees and clients are sure to appreciate this excellent location in the Great Lakes Bay Region with easy access to Saginaw, Bay City and Midland. Start planning your next move. Call today for your private tour of this remarkable lease offering.