Bay County, MI
1426 Straits Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

1426 Straits Drive

1426 Straits Drive · (989) 492-0650
Location

1426 Straits Drive, Bay County, MI 48706

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$18,217

Studio · 1 Bath · 15615 sqft

Amenities

gym
air conditioning
conference room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
Lease available! Located at Valley Center Technology Park is this Dow Howell Gilmore designed office building perfected suited for your corporate headquarters, regional center or training facility. With over 15,000 square feet a variety of uses could be supported. The quality of this facility is exceptional with mahogany paneled doors, flooring and trim as well as five HVAC zones and full building fire suppression. The adaptable floor plan currently features 12 offices, 4 conference rooms, an executive suite, board room and exercise area. The building sits on a large 2.5 acre lot adjacent to a 4 acre pond with walking trails. Your employees and clients are sure to appreciate this excellent location in the Great Lakes Bay Region with easy access to Saginaw, Bay City and Midland. Start planning your next move. Call today for your private tour of this remarkable lease offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Straits Drive have any available units?
1426 Straits Drive has a unit available for $18,217 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1426 Straits Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Straits Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Straits Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Straits Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay County.
Does 1426 Straits Drive offer parking?
No, 1426 Straits Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1426 Straits Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Straits Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Straits Drive have a pool?
No, 1426 Straits Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Straits Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 Straits Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Straits Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Straits Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Straits Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1426 Straits Drive has units with air conditioning.
