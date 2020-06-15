All apartments in Bay City
Smith Manor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

Smith Manor

600 N Van Buren St · (989) 892-9581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

600 N Van Buren St, Bay City, MI 48708

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
elevator
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Smith Manor is an affordable, conveniently located apartment community with one bedroom apartments available. Monthly rent is based on 30% of your Adjusted Gross Income. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent and is payable upon move-in. Applications are available at Bay City Housing Commission Central Office at 315 14th St., Bay City, MI 48708 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. For further information, call (989) 892-9581 during office hours or you can email us at: information@baycityhousing.com.

(RLNE3194175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Smith Manor have any available units?
Smith Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay City, MI.
What amenities does Smith Manor have?
Some of Smith Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Smith Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Smith Manor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Smith Manor pet-friendly?
No, Smith Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay City.
Does Smith Manor offer parking?
Yes, Smith Manor does offer parking.
Does Smith Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Smith Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Smith Manor have a pool?
No, Smith Manor does not have a pool.
Does Smith Manor have accessible units?
No, Smith Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Smith Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Smith Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Smith Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Smith Manor has units with air conditioning.
