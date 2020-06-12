Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking internet access

Maplewood Manor is an affordable, conveniently located retirement community with one bedroom apartments available. Monthly rent is based on 30% of your Adjusted Gross Income. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent and is payable upon move-in. Applications are available at Bay City Housing Commission Central Office at 315 14th St., Bay City, MI 48708 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For further information, call (989) 892-9581 during office hours or email us at: information@baycityhousing.com



(RLNE3193862)