Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Brand new Kitchen! Huge 5 bedroom duplex in the Allendale area with expansive parking and plenty of privacy. The property is located very close to GVSU Allendale Campus and a walk to the bus stop at Enclave is only 15 minutes. Plenty of space in each room with built-in desks in the bedrooms on the first floor. Allendale also has plenty of amenities, stores, mouth-watering restaurants, and local breweries all within a 2-mile radius. Don’t let this property pass you by!



Off 48th and Lake Michigan Dr.

Private shed for storage

$40 application fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1521001)