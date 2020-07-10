/
apartments with washer dryer
56 Apartments for rent in Allen Park, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!
Results within 1 mile of Allen Park
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Outer Drive
4013 WEDDELL Street
4013 Weddel Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
THE PRIDE OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FORD RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER AND BEAUMONT HOSPITAL , 3 BEDROOM AND TWO FULL BATHS WITH JACUZZI, GORGEOUS FINISHED BASEMENT NEW ROOF ON BOTH HOME AND THE GARAGE,NEW CARPET, FRESHLY
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5612 CLIPPERT Street
5612 Clippert Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
SUPER CLEAN & COZY RANCH IN DEARBORN HEIGHTS! THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATHROOM, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/APPLIANCE (REFRIGERATOR, STOVE,WASHER,DRYER), COVERED PORCH & LARGE FENCED YARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINMENT! All DATA
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Allen Park
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,403
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14360 Gage St
14360 Gage Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
21745 POWERS Avenue
21745 Powers Ave, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
ADORABLE HOME READY FOR YOU TO MOVE RIGHT IN! EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING TONS OF CABINETS GORGEOUS COUNTER TOPS AND BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIVING ROOM , NEWER CARPET,NEWER BATH VANITY, ,YARD IS VERY NICELY CARED ,2 CAR GARAGE IS HEATED AND
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Shaefer - Greenfield
4315 SCHAEFER Road
4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1507 sqft
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
20 Scottsdale Place
20 Scottsdale Pl, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1529 sqft
VERY SHARP RANCH STYLE CONDO WITH SPACIOUS ROOMS AND ALL APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
23680 Northstone Village Dr
23680 Northstone Village Dr, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
First Floor Condo Unit with Living room.Private Entry.Central Air.Newer kitchen will all appliances included.Pantry Space.Master Bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet.Laundry area with washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Golfcrest
706 S BRADY Road
706 S Brady Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
FOR LEASE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH. RANCH CONDO WITH VIEW OF FORD FIELD PARK. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. WALK IN CLOSETS. DOOR-WALL TO BALCONY FROM LIVING RM.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
18771 Koester St
18771 Koester Street, Riverview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Spacious Single Family Home - Property Id: 316413 Beautiful kitchen with new laminate flooring, carpet throughout the house, very spacious back yard with a storage shed. Renter is responsible for all utilities. No smoking or pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Allen Park
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Central
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mexicantown - Southwest Detroit
251 W Grand Blvd
251 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Right in the heart of Hubbard Farms and Mexican Town! This home boasts of impressive wood-work. The first floor has an open layout which showcases elegant hardwood floors. Plenty of space, three bedrooms, and extra storage space in the attic.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1520 Leverette St
1520 Leverette Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
Corktown one bedroom, one bath lower flat. With all hardwood floors, bay windows, and a faux fireplace. Perfect location, steps away from Michigan Ave, Slows BBQ, Astro Coffee, and Ottava Via.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11665 Norborne
11665 Norborne, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1105 sqft
1105 sq. ft., 4 bed, 1 bath Redford Bungalow with oversized two car detached garage and huge fenced yard with shed. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
