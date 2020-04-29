All apartments in Allen Park
8449 PARK Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

8449 PARK Avenue

8449 Park Avenue · (734) 420-3400
Location

8449 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI 48101
Allen Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Start your own business in this great location. Small office formally used as medical office. Great for any small office ie. accounting firm, lawyer, or any medical field. Has separate enterance, waiting room, 2 bathrooms, receptionist area with window, 3 exam rooms and lab area, with another exit to back.
All utilities will be charged 30% of the bill to be shared with other office. Sq Ft is approximate and must be verified by tenant.
Landlord willing to give 2 months free rent for a reasonable approved renovation project to bring the suite up to date for the new tenant.
Tenant responsible for any snow removal, 30% gas, electric & water bills. Parking is shared public parking.
All showings must go thru showing desk and the existing dr's office in suite 1 will open the door for the showing agent and client.
Staff is only there 9-5 mon thru Friday to schedule showings. Otherwise contact list agent for special appt schedules.
Bring all offers. Agent is part owner of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8449 PARK Avenue have any available units?
8449 PARK Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8449 PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8449 PARK Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8449 PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8449 PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen Park.
Does 8449 PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8449 PARK Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8449 PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8449 PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8449 PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 8449 PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8449 PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8449 PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8449 PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8449 PARK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8449 PARK Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8449 PARK Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
