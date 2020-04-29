8449 PARK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Start your own business in this great location. Small office formally used as medical office. Great for any small office ie. accounting firm, lawyer, or any medical field. Has separate enterance, waiting room, 2 bathrooms, receptionist area with window, 3 exam rooms and lab area, with another exit to back.

All utilities will be charged 30% of the bill to be shared with other office. Sq Ft is approximate and must be verified by tenant.

Landlord willing to give 2 months free rent for a reasonable approved renovation project to bring the suite up to date for the new tenant.

Tenant responsible for any snow removal, 30% gas, electric & water bills. Parking is shared public parking.

All showings must go thru showing desk and the existing dr's office in suite 1 will open the door for the showing agent and client.

Staff is only there 9-5 mon thru Friday to schedule showings. Otherwise contact list agent for special appt schedules.

Bring all offers. Agent is part owner of building.