5 Apartments for rent in Algonac, MI📍
497 WILLARD Avenue
497 Willard Avenue, Algonac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED-NO PETS ALLOWED. THREE BEDROOM CANAL FRONT CRAFTSMAN COLONIAL WITH LAKE VIEWS FOR LEASE ONLY. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS WITH A POSSIBLE 4TH. THE HOUSE ALSO FEATURES 2 FULL BATHROOM AND 2 HALF BATHROOMS.
116 ROSELAWN Street
116 Roselawn Street, Algonac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1063 sqft
If you love boating and a small town!! Then this rental home is for you!! The home was built in 2004 and offers an open floor plan, A/C, new hot water tank, forced air furnace, new carpet, paint, covered front porch, fenced-in yard, vaulted
401-427 Michigan Street
401 Michigan St, Algonac, MI
Studio
$795
1200 sqft
Great opportunity in a business shopping center in downtown Algonac area. Great landlord, aggressive rates, variable space available from 1200 up to 16,000 sqft. Suite 401- 1200 sqft. $7.95 per sqft. Suite 401B. - 1200 sqft. $7.95 per sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Algonac
7860 Vernier Lane
7860 Vernier Lane, St. Clair County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2401 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in St. Clair County. Amenities included: balcony, central air, deck, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, fenced yard, and waterfront. Is pet friendly.
439 S Parker
439 South Parker Street, Marine City, MI
Studio
$2,000
1818 sqft
Commercial building on South Parker Street (M-29) in Marine City, high traffic area, built as a medical building with x ray room, 6 private rooms all with sinks and cabinets, remodeled exterior with stone and vinyl siding, many possibilities, lease
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Algonac, the median rent is $535 for a studio, $647 for a 1-bedroom, $842 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,119 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Algonac, check out our monthly Algonac Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Algonac area include College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Oakland University, and Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Algonac from include Detroit, Warren, Southfield, Sterling Heights, and Royal Oak.
