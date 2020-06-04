942 Austin Avenue - 1

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Commercial industrial space for rent. Rent depending on square footage being rented. Both office space and industrial work space available. Square footage starts at 300- 2,200 square feet available. this space may possibly include kitchen and or bathroom. Lots of parking available, super location to Albion right off of I-94.

Commercial industrial space for rent. Rent depending on square footage being rented. Both office space and industrial work space available. Square footage starts at 300- 2,200 square feet available. this space may possibly include kitchen and or bathroom. Lots of parking available, super location to Albion right off of I-94.