Albion, MI
942 Austin Avenue - 1
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:13 AM

942 Austin Avenue - 1

942 Austin Avenue · (517) 630-1737
Location

942 Austin Avenue, Albion, MI 49224

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial industrial space for rent. Rent depending on square footage being rented. Both office space and industrial work space available. Square footage starts at 300- 2,200 square feet available. this space may possibly include kitchen and or bathroom. Lots of parking available, super location to Albion right off of I-94.
Commercial industrial space for rent. Rent depending on square footage being rented. Both office space and industrial work space available. Square footage starts at 300- 2,200 square feet available. this space may possibly include kitchen and or bathroom. Lots of parking available, super location to Albion right off of I-94.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

