942 Austin Avenue - 1

Amenities
Commercial industrial space for rent. Rent depending on square footage being rented. Both office space and industrial work space available. Square footage starts at 300- 2,200 square feet available. this space may possibly include kitchen and or bathroom. Lots of parking available, super location to Albion right off of I-94.
