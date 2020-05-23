98 Alewive Road - 1

Amenities
Year Round Rental Available June 1st!
2 bed, 1 bath
Heat Included
$1,750/month
This clean and bright, townhouse-style duplex features two stories and a private dry basement for storage. It is located in a fabulous location near the Kennebunk I95 exit, and is also just steps to the Eastern Trail- a beautifully maintained recreation trail for walking and biking. The building is set back from the road, and has great outdoor backyard space. Conveniently close to local shopping, restaurants, and one of the best school systems in the state- this unit has it all.
$1,750 per month, heat included
$2,625 security deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing
Unit is unfurnished
Heat, water, sewer, lawn maintenance and snow removal included, other utilities not included
998 sq ft. Two-level unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, living room
Features a dishwasher, as well as electric range, and refrigerator
Washer/dryer hookups
Cats considered with $35/month pet rent
No smoking on the property
Application and Tenant Screening is required – $50 application fee per adult