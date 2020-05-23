All apartments in West Kennebunk
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:42 AM

98 Alewive Road - 1

98 Alewive Road · (207) 360-8711
Location

98 Alewive Road, West Kennebunk, ME 04043

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Amenities

Year Round Rental Available June 1st!

2 bed, 1 bath
Heat Included
$1,750/month

This clean and bright, townhouse-style duplex features two stories and a private dry basement for storage. It is located in a fabulous location near the Kennebunk I95 exit, and is also just steps to the Eastern Trail- a beautifully maintained recreation trail for walking and biking. The building is set back from the road, and has great outdoor backyard space. Conveniently close to local shopping, restaurants, and one of the best school systems in the state- this unit has it all.

$1,750 per month, heat included
$2,625 security deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing
Unit is unfurnished
Heat, water, sewer, lawn maintenance and snow removal included, other utilities not included
998 sq ft. Two-level unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, living room
Features a dishwasher, as well as electric range, and refrigerator
Washer/dryer hookups
Cats considered with $35/month pet rent
No smoking on the property
Application and Tenant Screening is required – $50 application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Alewive Road - 1 have any available units?
98 Alewive Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Alewive Road - 1 have?
Some of 98 Alewive Road - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Alewive Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
98 Alewive Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Alewive Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Alewive Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 98 Alewive Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 98 Alewive Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 98 Alewive Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Alewive Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Alewive Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 98 Alewive Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 98 Alewive Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 98 Alewive Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Alewive Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Alewive Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Alewive Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Alewive Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
