98 Alewive Road - 1

Year Round Rental Available June 1st!



2 bed, 1 bath

Heat Included

$1,750/month



This clean and bright, townhouse-style duplex features two stories and a private dry basement for storage. It is located in a fabulous location near the Kennebunk I95 exit, and is also just steps to the Eastern Trail- a beautifully maintained recreation trail for walking and biking. The building is set back from the road, and has great outdoor backyard space. Conveniently close to local shopping, restaurants, and one of the best school systems in the state- this unit has it all.



$2,625 security deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing

Unit is unfurnished

Heat, water, sewer, lawn maintenance and snow removal included, other utilities not included

998 sq ft. Two-level unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, living room

Features a dishwasher, as well as electric range, and refrigerator

Washer/dryer hookups

Cats considered with $35/month pet rent

No smoking on the property

Application and Tenant Screening is required – $50 application fee per adult