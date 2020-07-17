8 Pine Tree Avenue.

Amenities

Available 10/01/20 Walk to Beach - Property Id: 311104



Seasonal Rental October 2020-May 2021



Cozy updated duplex only a 3 min walk to the ocean and Ferry Beach. Enjoy all that the Camp Ellis neighborhood has to offer as well as a private yard with patio furniture and grill. Parking for two cars. The home includes two bedrooms (1 queen, 2 twins) and 1 bath with a living room pull-out couch, updated kitchen equipped with all the amenities of home. This home is completely furnished and move in ready.



Utilities included: town water and sewer, internet, weekly town trash pick-up. Utilities not included: electricity (electric heat/AC, hot water) and cable TV. Two smart TVs are wall-mounted and ready for you to log into to your favorite apps. This unit is heated and cooled with a brand new energy efficient heat pump and heat pump hot water heater. These appliances run on electricity and are more efficient then the oil furnace which is shared between the two units.

No Pets Allowed



