All apartments in Saco
Find more places like
8 Pine Tree Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saco, ME
/
8 Pine Tree Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

8 Pine Tree Avenue

8 Pine Tree Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saco
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Pine Tree Avenue, Saco, ME 04072

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 10/01/20 Walk to Beach - Property Id: 311104

Seasonal Rental October 2020-May 2021

Cozy updated duplex only a 3 min walk to the ocean and Ferry Beach. Enjoy all that the Camp Ellis neighborhood has to offer as well as a private yard with patio furniture and grill. Parking for two cars. The home includes two bedrooms (1 queen, 2 twins) and 1 bath with a living room pull-out couch, updated kitchen equipped with all the amenities of home. This home is completely furnished and move in ready.

Utilities included: town water and sewer, internet, weekly town trash pick-up. Utilities not included: electricity (electric heat/AC, hot water) and cable TV. Two smart TVs are wall-mounted and ready for you to log into to your favorite apps. This unit is heated and cooled with a brand new energy efficient heat pump and heat pump hot water heater. These appliances run on electricity and are more efficient then the oil furnace which is shared between the two units.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311104
Property Id 311104

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5898639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8 Pine Tree Avenue have any available units?
8 Pine Tree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saco, ME.
What amenities does 8 Pine Tree Avenue have?
Some of 8 Pine Tree Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Pine Tree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8 Pine Tree Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Pine Tree Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8 Pine Tree Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saco.
Does 8 Pine Tree Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8 Pine Tree Avenue offers parking.
Does 8 Pine Tree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Pine Tree Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Pine Tree Avenue have a pool?
No, 8 Pine Tree Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8 Pine Tree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8 Pine Tree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Pine Tree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Pine Tree Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Pine Tree Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Pine Tree Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Saco 3 BedroomsSaco Apartments with ParkingSaco Apartments with Washer-DryersRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, MESouth Portland, MEAmesbury Town, MAScarborough, MERochester, NHOld Orchard Beach, MEExeter, NHLewiston, MEKittery, MESomersworth, NHWolfeboro, NHPortsmouth, NHDover, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine