Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Old Orchard Beach
Find more places like 1 East Grand Ave 209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Old Orchard Beach, ME
/
1 East Grand Ave 209
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1 East Grand Ave 209
1 East Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Old Orchard Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
1 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Unit 209 Available 09/15/20 Fall 2020 OFF SEASON RENTAL: BEACH by the sea - Property Id: 76424
2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo. Sept 2019-May 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76424
Property Id 76424
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5853762)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 East Grand Ave 209 have any available units?
1 East Grand Ave 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Old Orchard Beach, ME
.
What amenities does 1 East Grand Ave 209 have?
Some of 1 East Grand Ave 209's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1 East Grand Ave 209 currently offering any rent specials?
1 East Grand Ave 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 East Grand Ave 209 pet-friendly?
No, 1 East Grand Ave 209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Old Orchard Beach
.
Does 1 East Grand Ave 209 offer parking?
No, 1 East Grand Ave 209 does not offer parking.
Does 1 East Grand Ave 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 East Grand Ave 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 East Grand Ave 209 have a pool?
No, 1 East Grand Ave 209 does not have a pool.
Does 1 East Grand Ave 209 have accessible units?
No, 1 East Grand Ave 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 East Grand Ave 209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 East Grand Ave 209 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 East Grand Ave 209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 East Grand Ave 209 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Old Orchard Beach Apartments with Balconies
Old Orchard Beach Apartments with Parking
Old Orchard Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rockingham County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ME
South Portland, ME
Scarborough, ME
Rochester, NH
Exeter, NH
Lewiston, ME
Kittery, ME
Somersworth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Dover, NH
Saco, ME
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Southern Maine