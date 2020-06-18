5 Ocean View Rd

Amenities

Available 10/01/20 Kennebunk furnished seasonal rental OCT-MAY - Property Id: 200576



*** seasonal rental, late Sept or Oct 1 through mid to late May***



Also available weekly ($1500) in August/Sept



First, last + 1,000 security to move in

single family home

Newly renovated

Private yard

2 miles to beach, few minutes to town

10/1/20 (possibly sooner) through May 7, 2021 lease term

furnished - two queen bedrooms and two twin beds + living room furniture.

975 sq ft so it is perfect for a single person, couple, or small family.



Please email with a bit about yourself, who you'll be living with, and rental history.



Details:

Sunny eat in kitchen area with brand new appliances

Open concept living area

Bedroom 1: two twin beds

Bedroom 2: queen

Bedroom 3: queen

Brand new bathroom, new stand up shower, etc



Utilities:

Renter responsible for propane heat, electric

Internet, hot water, plowing included. Tenant must shovel paths.

42” TV in the living room that can be hooked up to subscription of choice.

Pets considered



Tenant supplies their own linens, towels, kitchenware, etc.

