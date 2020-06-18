All apartments in Kennebunk
Kennebunk, ME
5 Ocean View Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5 Ocean View Rd

5 Ocean View Road · (207) 423-2590
Location

5 Ocean View Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 10/01/20 Kennebunk furnished seasonal rental OCT-MAY - Property Id: 200576

*** seasonal rental, late Sept or Oct 1 through mid to late May***

Also available weekly ($1500) in August/Sept

First, last + 1,000 security to move in
single family home
Newly renovated
Private yard
2 miles to beach, few minutes to town
10/1/20 (possibly sooner) through May 7, 2021 lease term
furnished - two queen bedrooms and two twin beds + living room furniture.
975 sq ft so it is perfect for a single person, couple, or small family.

Please email with a bit about yourself, who you'll be living with, and rental history.

Details:
Sunny eat in kitchen area with brand new appliances
Open concept living area
Bedroom 1: two twin beds
Bedroom 2: queen
Bedroom 3: queen
Brand new bathroom, new stand up shower, etc

Utilities:
Renter responsible for propane heat, electric
Internet, hot water, plowing included. Tenant must shovel paths.
42” TV in the living room that can be hooked up to subscription of choice.
Pets considered

Tenant supplies their own linens, towels, kitchenware, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200576
Property Id 200576

(RLNE5828059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Ocean View Rd have any available units?
5 Ocean View Rd has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Ocean View Rd have?
Some of 5 Ocean View Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Ocean View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5 Ocean View Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Ocean View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Ocean View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5 Ocean View Rd offer parking?
No, 5 Ocean View Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5 Ocean View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Ocean View Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Ocean View Rd have a pool?
No, 5 Ocean View Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5 Ocean View Rd have accessible units?
No, 5 Ocean View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Ocean View Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Ocean View Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Ocean View Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Ocean View Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
