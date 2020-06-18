5 Ocean View Rd

Amenities
Available 10/01/20 Kennebunk furnished seasonal rental OCT-MAY - Property Id: 200576
*** seasonal rental, late Sept or Oct 1 through mid to late May***
Also available weekly ($1500) in August/Sept
First, last + 1,000 security to move in
single family home
Newly renovated
Private yard
2 miles to beach, few minutes to town
10/1/20 (possibly sooner) through May 7, 2021 lease term
furnished - two queen bedrooms and two twin beds + living room furniture.
975 sq ft so it is perfect for a single person, couple, or small family.
Please email with a bit about yourself, who you'll be living with, and rental history.
Details:
Sunny eat in kitchen area with brand new appliances
Open concept living area
Bedroom 1: two twin beds
Bedroom 2: queen
Bedroom 3: queen
Brand new bathroom, new stand up shower, etc
Utilities:
Renter responsible for propane heat, electric
Internet, hot water, plowing included. Tenant must shovel paths.
42” TV in the living room that can be hooked up to subscription of choice.
Pets considered
Tenant supplies their own linens, towels, kitchenware, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200576
Property Id 200576
(RLNE5828059)