Updated First Floor Located in Bangor Tree Streets Neighborhood Just One Block from EMMC. Kitchen Completely Redone with New Tile Flooring, Cabinets and Counter top. Beautiful Hardwood Floors in Master Bedroom and Living Room. New Carpet in Second Bedroom. Great Lighting Provided with Ample Windows. Fresh Paint Throughout. No Laundry on Site but Several Laundromats Nearby. One Spot Available for Smaller Vehicle Off-Street. Non Smoking Building. Cats Negotiable on a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee. $1000/month Includes Heat. Tenant Pays Electric and Hot Water which Runs off Electric. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment.

